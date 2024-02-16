Okada Manila elevates adventure to new heights with the launch of Thrillscape

Okada Manila, dubbed as Manila’s grand icon, continues to expand its diverse offerings with the launch of its latest attraction, Thrillscape. Designed as the ultimate destination for adventure seekers, Thrillscape offers an unparalleled experience with its 32 high-energy obstacles, promising a blend of excitement, a challenge of skills, and fun.

Aimed at providing unique and memorable experiences, Okada Manila’s Thrillscape aims to revolutionize the concept of leisure and fitness. With the tagline “Masters of Skill, Experts of Fun,” Thrillscape is more than an obstacle course; it is a dynamic interactive tag arena where individuals who are at least 4 feet in height can test their agility, push their limits, and challenge themselves to take on a new adventure.

Experience the Thrill: What to Expect at Thrillscape

“Thrillscape bridges the gap in entertainment offerings for young teens and adults, providing a lively, engaging space that encourages physical activity, teamwork, and sheer enjoyment,” said Vikki Aquino, Director of Spas, Recreation & Kids Club at Okada Manila.

The obstacle course is vast and varied, capable of accommodating up to 120 guests simultaneously. With over 30 engaging obstacles, participants can navigate through the different challenges, accumulate points, and experience an exhilarating activity. The obstacle course is designed to be an inclusive space, welcoming individuals of various fitness levels, including aspiring athletes, people looking for adventure, foster bonds, and those seeking a fun way to stay active. “Our athletic coaches are here to guide participants through each challenge, ensuring an exciting, safe, and rewarding adventure. This is not just for individuals but would also be a wonderful group activity among friends and colleagues, and even families,” Aquino added.

Thrillscape is located at the ground floor of Okada Manila’s Coral Wing, Crystal Corridor. The course is open on Mondays to Thursdays from 12 nn to 8 pm and Friday through Sunday from 10 am to 10 pm. Packages start at PhP 499 inclusive of a band tracker, 2 games, and use of lockers.

The Thrillscape experience does not end at the obstacles. After a challenging course, participants also have varied options to experience Okada Manila’s range of offerings, including extensive dining options.