NU, UST gun for tennis titles in UAAP

NATIONAL University and University of Santo Tomas will stake their respective titles in the women’s and men’s divisions as the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 86 Tennis tournaments open this weekend at the Felicisimo Ampon Tennis Center inside the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Manila.

The Lady Bulldogs will aim for a third straight title in the league, opening their campaign on Sunday against the University of Santo Tomas Female Tennisters at 8 a.m.

Leading NU are reigning MVP and two-time UAAP champion Allysa Bornia, along with fellow senior Alliah Ragunton, in their quest for a seventh championship overall.

Last year’s runner-up University of the Philippines begins their title hopes against De La Salle University on opening day, Saturday at 8 a.m., with Season 85 Rookie of the Year Joshea Malazarte at the helm.

UST and Ateneo de Manila University will face off later in the day at 1 p.m.

On the other hand, the men’s tennis will look for Season 85 Finals hero Sebastian Santos for their title-retention bid starting on Sunday against their rivals, the National University Bulldogs at 7:30 a.m.

UST boasts the league-best 15 championships in men’s tennis.

An action-packed opening on Saturday sees three ties ushered in with a clash between last season’s silver medalists, the Ateneo Blue Eagles, and the De La Salle Green Tennisters at 7:30 a.m.

Tournament hosts Adamson University will test their mettle against NU at 11 a.m., and University of the East and UP will close the day at 2:30 p.m.