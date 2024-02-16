Netherlands, Singapore, Japan top sources of IPA investments

THE Netherlands, Singapore, and Japan were the country’s top sources of foreign investments approved by the government’s Investment Promotion Agencies (IPAs) in the past 12 years, according to data released by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

Based on the PSA’s latest data, the total approved foreign investments (AFI) by IPAs amounted to P3.59 trillion between 2011 and 2023.

The total AFI was the largest in the first quarter of 2023 when it reached P408.22 billion, followed by the fourth quarter of last year with P394.45 billion.

Of the total AFI in the 12-year period, PSA said P755.19 billion came from investors from the Netherlands, followed by the P545.24 billion approved from investors in Singapore and P524.47 billion from Japan.

Other top sources of AFI during the period were Germany with P421.38 billion worth of approved investments; the United States, P330.26 billion; and China, P205.98 billion.

Meanwhile, the main driver of AFI in the first quarter of 2023 was the P392.4-billion approved investments from Germany. For the fourth quarter of 2023, the main driver was AFI from the Netherlands which amounted to P345.76 billion.

PSA said the total AFI in the fourth quarter of 2023 represented an increase of 127.2 percent from the P173.61 billion total AFI in the same quarter of 2022.



Manufacturing largest sector

In terms of industry, the largest recipient of the AFI was the manufacturing sector, which cornered P1.14 trillion between 2011 and 2023 This was followed by Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply which received a total AFI of P1.07 trillion.

Other industries that received six-figure investments in the past 12 years were Information and communication with P532.8 billion; Real estate activities, P244.5 billion; Administrative and support service activities, P237.58 billion; and Transportation and storage, P200.89 billion.

In the fourth quarter of 2023, the Electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply industry received the largest amount of approved investments at P335.87 billion or 85.1 percent of the total AFI.

This was followed by Manufacturing with P48.96 billion and Administrative and support service activities with P5.7 billion—with a share of 12.4 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively.

Meanwhile, PSA data showed the Bicol Region received the largest share of pledged investments amounting to P162.92 billion or 41.3 percent of the total approved FI for the fourth quarter of 2023.

This was followed by Eastern Visayas with P108.30 billion and Ilocos Region with P58.52 billion. These accounted for 27.5 percent and 14.8 percent of the total FI, respectively.

The total approved investments of Foreign and Filipino nationals reached P585.15 billion, an increase of 20.8 percent from the reported amount of P484.53 billion in the same quarter of the previous year. Filipino nationals contributed P190.69 billion or 32.6 percent share.

Approved investments of Foreign and Filipino nationals in the fourth quarter of 2023 were expected to generate a total of 28,529 employment.

This indicated a 25.4-percent decline from the 38,256 expected employment in the same quarter of the previous year.

Of the total generated employment, 23,596 employments would be absorbed by foreign investment projects.

These investments were pledges from the following Investment Promotion Agencies (IPAs), namely: Authority of the Freeport Area of Bataan (AFAB), Board of Investments (BOI), Clark Development Corporation (CDC), Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA), and Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA).

However, in the fourth quarter of 2023, no foreign investment approvals were reported by the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA), BOI-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BOI-BARMM), Cagayan Economic Zone Authority (Ceza), Clark International Airport Corporation (CIAC), John Hay Management Corporation (JHMC), Poro Point Management Corporation (PPMC), Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (Tieza), and Zamboanga City Special Economic Zone Authority (ZCSEza).