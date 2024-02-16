Net Asset Value Per Share (NAVPS) Performance (as of February 16, 2024)
Know more
Pinay nun missing in Gaza, DFA scrambling to bring all 15 Pinoys out of Rafah
Remittances hit $33.5 billion; new strategy pushed
Gov. Mandanas: P2 trillion in funds for LGUs remain unappropriated
PHL can’t attain SDG goals in 6 years–UNESCAP report
Prudent amid inflation risk: BSP keeps rates again
Pinay facing raps for aiding terrorists with funds nabbed
- 5 min
SC issues writ of amparo and habeas data in favor of environmental advocates DOJ charged with oral defamation for maligning police, military
Netherlands, Singapore, Japan top sources of IPA investments
DTI chief inks docs to boost PHL free trade accord network
House backs hosting of 1st BIMP-Eaga lawmakers’ forum
- 4 min
DFA reiterates policy to keep distance from Italy’s patronato
Pro-Cha-cha solons to critics: Mind investors’ sentiments
DBM releases ₱2.8 billion to DICT for free public Internet program
Tweaks on Package 4 of Comprehensive Tax Reform Program to yield P12.2 billion
Pantheon in history: PBBM fetes JPE on his 100th birthday
- 4 min
PHL equity curbs tightest in Asean–ex-DOF chief Teves
Formal notice of award on Naia deal delayed
Oil, cars, farm products top BOC tracking vs smuggling
- 1 min