Mayor Abby seeks resolution on plea to regain control of 3 EMBO schools

Mayor Abigail Binay, stressing that Makati City has both the political will and resources to continue providing the essential needs of students, on Wednesday urged Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte to resolve the issue on the management and administration of three public schools located in two EMBO barangays, which are now under Taguig’s jurisdiction.

“A favorable resolution from the Vice President will allow Makati to move forward with our plans for enhanced programs and services in the said schools. We have already explained at length the rationale supporting our stand to exclude them from the administrative transition, and we believe it is for the best interest of the students,” Binay said.

Binay added that Makati’s appeal for the retention of the management and administration of the Makati Science High School in Cembo under the Schools Division Office-Makati City (DepEd Makati), and for the integration of Fort Bonifacio Elementary and Fort Bonifacio High School in West Rembo with the University of Makati (UMak) has been officially conveyed to Duterte last year.

The mayor said for now, the city government has put on hold its plans for the schools and their students, such as increasing the monthly stipend of Makati Science High School (MSHS) scholars to P3,000.

Previously, MSHS students received a P1,500-monthly stipend from the city government, in addition to free school uniforms and supplies it provides every school year to all public school students from preschool to senior high school.

Upgrade

She also cited the ongoing upgrade in public school facilities, including smart classrooms equipped with interactive whiteboards and unlimited internet connection.

“We have both the political will and the resources to continue providing the essential needs of our students, including complete school gear, school supplies, nutritious snacks, and modern learning tools and facilities, among others,” Binay said.

In her letter to Duterte dated August 29, 2023, the mayor underscored the importance of the city having its own science high school.

“Having our own Science High School is indispensable to providing students with excellent education that will empower them to achieve their dreams and take the lead in their respective fields. It bears noting that Taguig City already has its own Science High School which caters to the needs of its constituents,” Binay wrote.

She also pointed out that a school’s legacy, dedication, and historical significance could transcend geographical boundaries. She cited as an example the Valeriano Estrella Fugoso Memorial High School in Barangay Parang, Marikina, which was named in honor of the 13th Mayor of the City of Manila. The school is currently under the administration and management of the City of Manila.

University of Makati

In another letter dated August 31, 2023, Binay expressed the city’s intention to integrate the Fort Bonifacio Elementary School and Fort Bonifacio High School with the city-run University of Makati (UMak).

The mayor emphasized the university’s readiness to pursue the integration of the two schools as its Teacher Education Laboratory School.

She explained that UMak’s bold initiative in piloting the Senior High School (SHS) program in the Philippines in 2011 was part of initial strategic steps in fulfilling the plan to begin a Laboratory School. This paved the way for the establishment of the Higher School ng UMAK (HSU) at the UMak campus, offering a full range of SHS Tracks to thousands of Grades 11 and 12 students.

“We are confident that having Fort Bonifacio High School and Fort Bonifacio Elementary School operated and managed as a Laboratory School by the University of Makati is undoubtedly feasible,” Mayor Abby stated.

She noted that this move would, in turn, allow DepEd to allot their resources intended for these schools for other projects.

“The UMAK Management is ready to adopt these two schools under our care as we expand and create a full-range basic education laboratory school,” assured the mayor. In fact, she said, working groups have been formed and on standby to ensure uninterrupted services to the students.

Aside from having available plantilla items to absorb teachers who are willing to be employed by the city government, UMak also has qualified faculty who can teach at the Laboratory School, she said.

The mayor said Makati’s public schools have consistently excelled in national and international assessments, showing the city government’s capability to accomplish its goals for the three schools.

In the 2022 Program for International Student Assessment (PISA), the Benigno Ninoy Aquino High School in Comembo emerged as the lone public school in Metro Manila to pass Level 2. In February 2023, Makati topped the regional Test of Functional Academic Skills (TOFAS) administered by the DepEd as its public school students posted the highest passing rates in Mathematics.