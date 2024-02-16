Lessons from Heart Evangelista’s pitfalls

“They really destroyed my inner joy, and how bubbly I was, how I was so carefree, you know? And I’m still struggling, because I wish I wouldn’t have to see them. But it’s like, they destroyed the part of the area where I work…” lamented Heart Evangelista in her YouTube vlog in January, as she poured out her feelings over the rift she had with her long-time makeup artist Justin Soriano and stylist Jeck Aguilar.

This situation is a common pitfall where leaders or executives become too close to their staff, crossing a crucial boundary between professional and personal relations. It violates one of the most important rules in running a business—be friendly, but not friends with your employees.

While Heart’s business is atypical, with her employees literally working around her or on her, there is no physical office to speak of and her glam team most likely in the same car with her on the way to an event and back, she remains the CEO of her brand or business. As such, she has to adopt some rules followed by business leaders when it comes to dealing with employees, whether they are toxic or not.

Evangelista, born Love Marie Payawal Ongpauco, is a Filipina global fashion icon and influencer with a combined following of 32.7 million on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and TikTok. She is a Fashion Week powerhouse who has graced the front row seats of global brands in Paris, New York and Italy and has a plethora of product endorsements both here and abroad.

Just like any Hollywood A-lister, Heart has a glam team composed of professional make-up artist, hair stylist, stylists and most likely even nail technicians to ensure she looks impeccable when she makes appearances on events, fashion shows, as well as commercial photo and video shoots. Where she goes, the glam squad follows anywhere in the world. To be part of that glam team is definitely an enviable job because of the numerous perks and exposure.

She successfully managed her brand and business surrounded by employees who were treated not just like friends but family members. Because why not? She is not in a position to go out for lunch with friends when she feels like it because she is always on the move. Heart, at most times, shares meals with her crew inside a hotel room, and on her down time, she brings them along when going shopping here and overseas.

While this setup offers numerous advantages for both Heart and staff, it also blurs the lines between personal and professional boundaries.

Sharing too much of her personal issues with her staff and lacking privacy due to the nature of her work environment could be problematic. The inability to maintain a level of detachment can lead to difficulties in addressing employee issues effectively. “I couldn’t even be in a bad mood because they would make me feel like I’m so toxic,” said Heart.

That sums up the challenging structure of her enterprise – the impossibility of enjoying privacy and the difficulty of reaching out to real friends to discuss business, specifically employee issues when it gets too hot in the kitchen.

Some of us are lucky enough to have friends who also run their own companies from whom we can draw inspiration and advice when it comes to handling toxic employees – this is priceless. One should be able to talk without pulling punches, nor filter what we have to say. This can be healthy because you are not second-guessing one’s position on the matter being discussed.

In that January vlog, Heart let her heart out about former employees—unfortunately, she was addressing her current employees (and of course the vlog’s viewers too). Business owners are always guilty of this, especially if they trust their staff. The problem is that loyalties can shift unexpectedly, and you can never tell until the shit hits the fan again. Allowing current staff to know your vulnerabilities is not only unwise but also dangerous.

Too much information shared with employees is not rational or healthy, more so if it is how you were affected by the behavior of previous staff. Kathi Elster says: “Don’t use your staff to discuss your problems—personal or professional.”

If you inadvertently mentioned an infraction of one employee to another, and there is no sense of condemnation of the misconduct, believe me, that is one huge red flag. Make sure you do not repeat the same mistake again because you will be in for a big letdown.

The adage “familiarity breeds contempt” cannot be overemphasized here. Common sense and experience back it up big time—it applies to live-in, travel and work situations. When you are exposed the way Heart is with her employees because work and socials are intertwined, expect cracks to appear sooner or later.

We’ve had our share of thankless individuals and toxic employees—that’s a huge bummer but it is par for the course in running a business. Sure, not all employees are ingrates and venomous, but it doesn’t mean you can develop personal relationships with them.

I just hope that Heart will find ways to establish professional distance with her staff, nurture more friendships outside her work space, get a life coach whom she can talk to anytime she requires it (Coach Rezza Custodio-Soriano is highly recommended) and embrace what Chiz advised her that “with glory comes the punches.”