Lending firm inks deal with BPI for new loan

HOME Credit Philippines Inc. (HCPH) said it recently signed an agreement for an additional P7-billion loan facility with Ayala-led Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI), bringing the amount of credit line facilities to P13.5 billion.

According to the lending firm, this is the third loan credit facility extended by the BPI to HCPH, following a P1-billion facility in December 2022, P4 billion in August 2023, and an additional P1.5-billion in November 2023 from Robinsons Bank Corp.; following its recent merger with BPI.

HMCPH said the Ayala-led bank is the company’s “biggest” creditor with P13.5 billion combined credit line facilities.

HCPH Treasury and Funding Director Zdenek Jankovsky said this local loan credit facility will “enable us to better serve out 10-million strong customer base,” adding that this will allow the consumer finance firm to “expand access” to credit opportunities for more Filipinos.

In a statement last Wednesday, HCPH noted that it was issued a double-A Issuer Credit Rating with stable outlook by PhilRatings (Philippine Rating Services Corp.), a pioneer domestic credit rating agency in 2023 based on its “overall creditworthiness and ability to meet all its financial commitments and sustain its growth in its market.”

BPI President and CEO Jose Teodoro K. Limcaoco said the lender is committed to “accelerating” its efforts to elevate financial inclusion in the Philippines.

“We are glad to support Home Credit by providing tailored solutions to enable their financial inclusion initiatives to thrive and at the same time, improving the quality of life for Filipinos, enabling them to do more,” Limcaoco was quoted in the statement as saying.

HCPH said it has been “broadening” financial inclusion in the Philippines for more than a decade since it started operating in the country in 2013. The lending firm said it has continuously provided “innovative” credit opportunities for Filipinos especially to women, young people, and those earning less than 20,000 a month.

As of December 2023 and in its tenth year of operation in the Philippines, Home Credit Philippines said it reached 10 million customers and has granted P295.7 billion in credit throughout the country through its installments, cash loans and revolving credit products.

In its statement early this month, the lending firm said it had so far signed over 22 million contracts, of which 17 million are point-of-sale (POS) loans, over 2 million cash loans, and more than 2 million revolving loans.

For POS loans, mobile phones led the way with almost 12 million financed units, the lending firm noted.