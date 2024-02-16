Lady Spikers open defense of crown

DE LA SALLE opens its title-retention campaign against Adamson University on Saturday in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 86 women’s volleyball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Julia Coronel will captain the Lady Spikers this time following the graduation of Mars Alba.

The Lady Spikers are entering the season fresh from a training camp in Thailand as they target title No. 13. “I would say now that we are ready,” Coronel said. “We had a tough pre-season preparation and we’ll do our best to win again.”

Taking the leadership role is a challenge for Coronel, but the 23-year playmaker is grateful for the trust given to her by the coaching staff and teammates.

“So far looking great. I’m able to embrace my rile now as a team captain and starting setter,” she said.

The Lady Spikers and Lady Falcons take the floor at 4 p.m.

Ateneo and host University of the East clash in the other women’s match at 2 p.m.

De La Salle remains stacked with MVP Angel Canino, Thea Gagate, Alleiah Malaluan, Shevana Laput, Amie Provido, Maicah Larroza, Baby Jyne Soreño and libero Lyka De Leon returning for another tour of duty.

Adamson University, on the other hand, underwent a major overhaul in a bid to improve on its third place finish last season.

JP Yude, who recently steered the Baby Falcons to their first-ever high school girls’ championship, will debuts as the women’s senior head coach replacing Jerry Yee.

The Lady Falcons will be without top middle blocker Lorene Toring because of an ACL injury and will rely on Angelica Alcantara as starting setter and holdovers Lucille Almonte, Shar Ancheta, Jen Villegas, Antonette Adolfo and libero Karen Verdeflor.

Red Bascon and Barbie Jamili are also seeking to make an impact as first-year players for Adamson University.

With a bigger role, Almonte hopes that the Lady Falcons’ impressive preseason would cascade to the regular season.

“I’m one of those still around from last season so we all need to step up,” Almonte said.

The Blue Eagles’ Brazilian coach Sergio Veloso will be staking his mettle against Yee, who’s steering the Lady Warriors, in their 2 p.m. match.

Ateneo went 4-10 and missed the Final Four for the first time last season.

Nigerian Aimar Okeke will make his much-awaited debut for the Blue Eagles against the Red Warriors at 10 a.m., while the Noel Kampton-led Green Spikers and Soaring Falcons collide at 12 noon in the men’s contest.