House backs hosting of 1st BIMP-Eaga lawmakers’ forum

THE House of Representatives has adopted House Resolution (HR) 1552 expressing the chamber’s intention to initiate and convene the legislatures of Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Philippines for the inaugural BIMP-Eaga interparliamentary forum to enhance economic cooperation.

Adopted on Wednesday, HR 1552, primarily crafted by Rep. Princess Rihan Sakaluran, states that the Philippines will be the host for the first BIMP-Eaga Parliamentary Forum in 2024.

“There is a need to initiate a BIMP-Eaga Parliamentary Forum that shall provide the growth areas a unique forum for multilateral discussions and foster priority common areas strategic for avenue cooperation among legislators on the full range of issues covered in accordance with the inaugural ministerial meeting of Brunei Darussalam, Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Philippines,” it added.

The proposed BIMP-Eaga Parliamentary Forum seeks to enhance economic cooperation through parallel parliamentary and legislative fora among the member countries of the BIMP-Eaga subregion.

BIMP-Eaga has a combined population of around 60 million and covers a land area of more or less 1.6 million square kilometers that includes the entire Sultanate of Brunei Darussalam and the respective growth areas in Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Philippines.

The forum also seeks to answer the need for the parliaments of member states to integrate BIMP-Eaga concerns into their respective legislative agendas and sustain the socioeconomic gains made by the BIMP-Eaga member countries.

HR 1552 provides that the BIMP-Eaga parliamentary forum shall elevate policy discussions among the legislative counterparts of the member countries in the areas of trade, tourism, agri-business, environment, sociocultural, and education, as well as provide more exposure for multilateral discussions on issues covered by the priority areas in accordance with the inaugural ministerial meeting held in Davao City, Philippines.

BIMP-Eaga has to date attracted the interest of development partners such as the governments of the Republic of Korea, the European Union, Japan, the Northern Territory of Australia, the People’s Republic of China, and the United States of America.

“The combined wealth and resources of BIMP-Eaga growth areas increased the overall size of the economies of the member countries, thereby increasing their profitability, productivity growth, and sustained economic growth,” it said.