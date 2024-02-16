Envoy: Secession talk may turn off investors

CALLS of some congressional leaders for an “independent” Mindanao is not helping the Philippines in attracting foreign investors, according to German Ambassador to Manila Andreas Michael Pfaffernoschke.

Ambassador Pfaffernoschke said German said the German government and German business have been “following closely” the new efforts of the administration of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. in attracting foreign investments and improve the business climate.

“Red carpet instead of red tape, this is the right motto,” Pfaffernoschke said during the forum of the Foreign Service Institute Friday.

He added that the ease of doing business in the Philippines “can be improved,” and positioning the Philippines as an attractive investment hub is a “challenge” as it competes with other countries in attracting foreign capital.

The ease of doing business, he stressed, “is much more than just making business easier.” It is also making “sustainable and enduring efforts” improve the image and performance of the country as a “safe and reliable” haven for investors.

“The current discussion about the secession definitely does not increase trust and confidence for the investors,” envoy said.

In a side interview, Ambassador Pfaferrnoschke explained that political stability is “definitely a very important condition for business and having an environment which is clear and stable.”

“If you start discussing about to separate the country, that is the contrary to political stability. So, it would have definitely an effect that investors might think, ‘Hey, is that a stable country? Is this country where I’m going to invest will exist 10 years from now because parts of it may secede,” the German ambassador said.

Around 300 German companies have invested in the Philippines, including Porsche, Lufthansa, Siemens and Alianz Insurance, and other businesses ranging from BPO to manufacturing and pharmaceuticals.

PBBM visit

Attracting German businesses is one of the major objectives of the visit of President Marcos to Germany on March 12.

Pfaffernoschke said Germany’s new foreign policy is for “economic security and derisking.”

President Marcos will have a number of meetings with German business leaders to attract German businesses to come to the Philippines, the envoy said.

On top of the agenda of the visit is the bilateral meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

“Chancellor Scholz invited President Marcos to come to Germany and they will definitely discuss all measures of bilateral interest, the international agenda as I referred to Russia’s war against Ukraine, definitely the situation in the South China Sea,” Ambassador Pfaffernoschke said.