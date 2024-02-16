DTI chief inks docs to boost PHL free trade accord network

TRADE and Industry Secretary Alfredo E. Pascual has signed two economic instruments involving the Philippines’s trade network to “boost” trade in goods through simplified export requirements, among others.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said the country’s trade chief inked two key economic instruments to “enhance” the Philippines’s free trade agreement (FTA) network.

These are the Asean-Australia-New Zealand FTA (AANZFTA) and the Asean-Hong Kong, China FTA (AHKFTA).

According to the Trade department, the Second Protocol updates the original Asean FTA with Australia and New Zealand and First Protocol signed in February 2009 and August 2014, respectively.

The Philippines’s Trade department said the improved commitments under the agreement included new chapters on government procurement, trade and sustainable development, and micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

According to DTI, the new provisions respond to the “evolving multidimensional challenges” in the business environment and aim to maintain the agreement as a “relevant, high-quality” FTA and complement the region-to-region efforts to strengthen supply chain resilience, inclusivity, and sustainable development.

Pascual said the “finalization” of the Second Protocol to amend the AANZFTA “represents another milestone in our work to further strengthen regional trade and investment flows between Asean, Australia, and New Zealand.”

“We want to ensure the agreement continues to benefit businesses and reinforce our strategic links in the region,” the Trade chief added.

DTI also noted there are new rules to “boost” merchandise trade under the Chapter on Trade in Goods and Customs Procedure, such as facilitating trade of essential goods during humanitarian crises and addressing related issues on non-tariff measures.

On trade in services, the DTI said market access commitments under the amended AANZFTA chapter on Trade in services will “provide greater stability” for Filipino businesses interested in investing and providing services in Australia and New Zealand.

These include sectors such as professional services, education, transportation, construction, tourism, and banking services, among others, said DTI.

Other key provisions under the Second Protocol are the Professional Services and Education Services Cooperation annexes, which provide a “framework” for relevant authorities to negotiate initiatives on the mutual recognition of professional qualifications, licensing, or registration in professional services sectors or bilateral or regional cooperation.

DTI said these provisions will allow “recognition” of educational qualifications, digital education, blended learning and other diverse forms of education delivery. “They will further assist Filipino professionals in practicing their profession in Australia and New Zealand,” the agency noted.

“Moreover, this new commitment complements the country’s implementation of the Transnational Higher Education Act [TNHE] or Republic Act 11448, passed in 2019, allowing foreign universities to provide education services through partnering with a local institution,” DTI also noted.

The also cited “enhanced” provisions to promote electronic payments in the region, competition rules to lower barriers, and consumer protection to ensure fair trade practices.

“The DTI committed to spreading awareness and maximizing the benefits of AANZFTA for Philippine businesses, including MSMEs. Our goal is to foster resilience and sustainability for the long term, facilitating the flow of goods and services, and attracting investments. I am confident this agreement will contribute to a stable and predictable trade and investment regime as well as greater movement of skilled professionals in the region,” said Pascual.

Meanwhile, under the First Protocol to amend the Asean trade deal with Hong Kong and China, DTI said the parties adopted “more liberal” origin rules for manufacturing products such as food preparations, polystyrene, jewelry, woven fabrics, and denim.

Data from Tradeline Philippines, DTI-Export Marketing Bureau’s export data and service portal, showed total merchandise trade between the Philippines and Australia reached $4.06 billion in 2023.

Philippine exports to Australia in 2023 amounted to $561.80 million while Philippine imports from Australia reached $3.5 billion.

Total trade with New Zealand in 2023 reached $495.37 million, with Philippine exports to that country amounting to $66.71 million and imports valued at $428.65 million.

Meanwhile, the Philippines’s merchandise trade with Hong Kong in 2023 reached $10.85 billion, with exports to Hong Kong amounting to $8.84 billion and imports from Hong Kong at $2.01 billion.

Image credits: Rey Baniquet/PNA





