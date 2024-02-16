DOTr marks major milestone in ₱873.6-B NSCR-Ex project

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) celebrated a significant milestone in the P873.6 billion North-South Commuter Railway Extension (NSCR-Ex) project on Monday, February 12, with the commencement of the first bored piling works for the South Commuter Railway Project (SCRP) in Contract Package S-06 Cabuyao, Laguna.

The NSCR is a priority project of the Marcos administration, which aims to connect New Clark City in Tarlac, and Calamba in Laguna via high-speed train.

At the heart of this milestone stands the first bored pile out of 1,786 piles to be constructed for CP S-06 with a contract cost of P25.83 B involving 10.3 kilometers (km) of railway from Cabuyao to Chipeco Ave. in Calamba City.

This inaugural bored pile will serve as the foundational support for Pier-1150, strategically located at Barangay Mamatid, Cabuyao, Laguna, setting the stage for the construction of a total of 357 piers crucial to the structural integrity of elevated viaducts in S-06.

Situated approximately 4.2 km and 1.0 km from the NSCR Cabuyao Station and NSCR Banlic Station, respectively, the completion of the first bored pile signifies a promising start for DOTR as it looks forward to the continued progress and success of the SCRP.

During the inauguration ceremony for CP S-04, S-05, and S-06 on January 10, 2024, DOTr Undersecretary for Railways Jeremy Regino, in reference to the progress of the SCRP, likened the developments to the growth of mushrooms.

He stated that the South Commuter Construction Delivery Division, in collaboration with all project management office (PMO) members and stakeholders, remains committed to nurturing numerous such “mushrooms of progress” until the vision of DOTr Secretary Jaime Bautista for Comfortable, Accessible, Safe, Sustainable, and Affordable (CASSA) transportation for the Filipino people becomes a tangible reality.

The NSCR, expected to reduce travel time from New Clark City, Tarlac to Calamba, Laguna from 4 hours to 2 hours, will significantly enhance commuters’ travel experience and provide motorists in Metro Manila with more transportation options.

With 36 stations offering various services, including regular commuter, commuter express, and airport express lines to Clark International Airport, the NSCR will revolutionize transportation connectivity in the region.

Furthermore, the NSCR will seamlessly integrate with the Metro Manila Subway, a groundbreaking project spanning 33.1 kilometers from Valenzuela to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (Naia), featuring 17 stations and a depot. This underground transport system marks a historic milestone as the Philippines’ first mass underground transportation network, promising enhanced accessibility and convenience for commuters.