Don’t fault economic provisions for low foreign investments

The discussion surrounding Charter change has been ongoing for years, with proponents arguing that amending the 1987 Constitution’s economic provisions is necessary to attract more foreign investments. However, a recent Senate hearing highlighted the voices of three key resource persons who disagreed with this perspective.

The Senate subcommittee hearing on Resolution of Both Houses No. 6 regarding Charter change has shed light on the issue of amending the 1987 Constitution. Three key resource persons invited to the hearing, economist Bernie Villegas, former Comelec commissioner Rene Sarmiento, and former Supreme Court Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio, have expressed their opposition to amending the Constitution at this time. Their arguments revolve around the belief that blaming the economic provisions for the lack of foreign direct investments (FDIs) would divert attention from the real problems hindering investment inflows. (Read the BusinessMirror story: “Don’t blame Charter for FDI woes, say guests at Senate hearing,” February 13, 2024).

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, in a separate development, reported that FDI net inflows from January to November 2023 suffered double-digit contractions, primarily due to high inflation and low growth prospects globally. While these factors are undoubtedly significant, Villegas, Sarmiento, and Carpio argue that the alleged restrictive provisions of the Constitution should not be made a scapegoat for the poor investment climate.

Villegas highlighted the growing interest in agribusiness investments, including from local conglomerates like the MVP Group. He said that the government should capitalize on this interest as it demonstrates that both local and foreign businessmen find agriculture a lucrative sector to invest in. Villegas also noted that land ownership is not a requirement for those who wish to invest in agriculture in the Philippines.

Sarmiento, on the other hand, emphasized the need to unlock the potential of Filipinos to boost the country’s economy. He expressed reservations about prioritizing Charter change, given the multitude of pressing problems that demand attention. This sentiment echoes the belief that addressing issues such as high cost of power, bureaucratic red tape, and poor infrastructure should take precedence over constitutional amendments.

Justice Carpio cautioned against accepting the false premise that the alleged restrictive economic provisions are solely responsible for low FDIs. He pointed out that the Philippines already has one of the most liberalized regimes, evidenced by recent amendments to the Public Service Act, which opened key sectors to foreign ownership. Carpio refuted arguments that the Philippines has a more restrictive regime compared to its neighbors and emphasized that it is factors like high power costs and poor infrastructure that deter foreign investors.

Lawmakers and policymakers should seriously consider the insights provided by these resource persons. It is essential to critically evaluate the root causes of low FDIs and prioritize addressing the real problems rather than hastily amending the Constitution. It would do well for the government to focus on improving the investment climate by reducing costs, streamlining regulations, and investing in infrastructure development.

Moreover, it is worth noting that the passage of Republic Act No. 11659, or the Public Service Act, has already relaxed restrictions on foreign ownership and opened up the local economy. Senator Grace Poe, who sponsored the legislation, rightly asserted that the Philippines is already “open for business” without the need to amend the Constitution. This demonstrates that progress can be made within the existing legal framework without the need for constitutional amendments.

While it is important to periodically evaluate and update economic policies to adapt to changing global dynamics, amending the Constitution should not be seen as a quick fix for attracting foreign investments. It is crucial to focus on addressing the genuine concerns of investors and creating an enabling environment that promotes growth and development. The recent Senate subcommittee hearing on Resolution of Both Houses No. 6 has provided valuable insights from experts who said that blaming the economic provisions of the Constitution for the lack of foreign investments would divert attention from the actual obstacles. Their arguments highlighted the need to prioritize addressing the real problems faced by investors, rather than solely focusing on constitutional amendments as a solution.

By addressing issues like high power costs, bureaucratic red tape, and poor infrastructure, the government can create an enabling environment for attracting foreign direct investments. This, in turn, fosters sustainable economic growth by promoting business development, job creation, technology transfer, and infrastructure improvement.