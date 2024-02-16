DFA reiterates policy to keep distance from Italy’s patronato

THE Department of Foreign Affairs reminded Philippine Consul General in Milan Elmer Cato to sever official ties with licensed agencies assisting OFWs in Italy, or the so-called patronati.

Three DFA officials—Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo, Undersecretary for Migrant Workers Affairs Eduardo de Vega and Undersecretary for Administration Antonio Morales—wrote different memoranda reiterating the order to Cato to “disassociate” himself from the patronati of Italy.

Patronati are nongovernment organizations in Italy funded by the Italian government to help Italians fill up public documents like applying for pensions, paying taxes, claiming disability insurance. Some patronati also offer services for expatriates like Filipinos wishing to bring family members to migrate to Italy.

However, lately, a Filipino-owned patronato, Alpha Assistenza SRL, was charged with aggravated fraud for allegedly duping at least 278 Filipinos who wanted to work in Italy under the seasonal employment program. The victims complained they paid as much as 3,000 euros (P180,000) to Alpha Assistenza to help them secure employers in Italy.

Cato was accused, in a series of reports supposedly quoting OFW victims, of sitting on the complaints against Alpha because he was close to its top executive. But at a Senate hearing on job scams victimizing Filipinos, Cato shared a timeline indicating he had acted on the matter as soon as the first formal complaints surfaced in July 2023, culminating with the hiring of an Italian lawyer for the OFW victims.

Cato explained that engaging the patronati came as part of his efforts to organize Filipino business groups in Italy.

“We ordered Consul General Cato to disassociate himself from the patronati for his own protection. Because the next time a patronato is accused of scamming a Filipino, he will always be connected to it because he is associated with them,” De Vega told BusinessMirror.

Philippine Ambassador to Italy Neal Imperial said the “unequivocal instructions” to Cato to distance himself from the patronati include rendering consular, labor and Assistance to Nationals services.

However, Cato denied that the Consulate in Milan itself has been doing any Consular transactions or other businesses with the patronati. The latter played a role only in assisting OFWs with their documentation tasks with Italian authorities as they sought to bring in relatives for seasonal work.

At the Senate Committee on Migrant Workers hearing, DFA Undersecretary Morales said the department had conducted a “moto propio” administrative probe on Cato after the newspaper report linking him to one of owners of Alpha Assistenza last September.

“According to our Human Resource Management Office, there was no prima facie administrative case that could be filed against him [Cato],” Morales said.

The revelation drew a reaction from Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano, a former DFA secretary, who said the department should have at least written the media or made known that Cato was cleared.

He berated the DFA and the Department of Migrant Workers for being silent about the case since the alleged accusation on Cato was published.

“If it was a demolition job—a PR job—bakit kayo sa DFA and [Department of Migrant Workers] hindi kayo nagsasalita para sa empleyado nyo? Kung hindi naman ito demolition job, bakit hindi nyo dinidisiplina ang inyong sariling worker?” Cayetano asked.

Although Cato was cleared of accusation of coddling a patronato last December 18, Morales said the DFA “reminded” him not to engage any of the patronato.

Earlier, a group of Filipino owners of patronati wrote Senate Migrant Workers Committee chairman Raffy Tulfo pleading that they not be sweepingly labelled as scammers or illegal recruiters like Alpha Assistenza. They also described the order for Cato to disassociate himself from the patronati as “unjust, discriminatory, degradable” and made them look like they are criminals.

“We are not saying the patronati are illegal. They are Italian corporations, Italian entities. But Filipinos going to them must not have the impression that they are being endorsed by the Philippine Embassy. Because of our nature of our work, we shouldn’t be connected with them,” De Vega said.

Imperial said the DFA is also mandated by the Ease of Doing Business and Efficient Government Service Delivery Act (RA 11032) to eliminate red tape and bureaucracy and discourage Filipinos in Italy from paying agents and middlepersons to access government services.

“It was only under the leadership of Consul General Elmer G. Cato when such practice was not adhered to, prompting me to remind him of such,” Imperial said in a letter to BusinessMirror.

He added that it is has been “the constant policy” of the Philippine Embassy to refrain from dealing with the patronati when rendering consular and Assistance to Nationals services.

“Patronati have legal personality only when dealing with Italian agencies when securing Italian government-related benefits and due to the peculiarities of the Italian bureaucracy,” Imperial wrote.

During the Senate hearing last Tuesday, Cato said he will comply with the DFA orders.