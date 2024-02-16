DBM releases P2.8 billion to DICT for free public Internet program

The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) released over P2.8 billion to the Department of Information and Communications Technology-Office of the Secretary (DICT-OSEC) to provide free public Wi-Fi.

In a statement Tuesday, the DBM said Budget Secretary Amenah F. Pangandaman has approved the issuance of a Special Allotment Release Order (SARO) amounting to P2.5 billion and the corresponding Notice of Cash Allocation (NCA) for the first quarter amounting to P356.2 million.

The disbursement of funds will be used for the Maintenance and Other Operating Expenses (MOOE) of the DICT-OSEC, which encompasses the implementation of locally funded projects that include the Free Public Internet Access Program (FPIAP), the DBM said.

The DBM added the construction of Information Communication Technology (ICT) facilities, such as high-capacity networks, Middle Mile, and Last Mile ICT infrastructures, as well as towers, data centers, assets, and other service buildings are under the FPIAP.

According to the DBM, over P2.4 billion will be allocated for free internet Wi-Fi connectivity in public places, while the remaining P50 million, on the other hand, will be earmarked for connectivity concerns for State Universities and Colleges (SUC) from the budget.

The Budget chief signed the release of the funds on February 5, which are chargeable against the Free Public Internet Access Fund—Special Accounts in the General Fund (FPIAF-SAGF) under the fiscal year 2024 Automatic Appropriations.

“This funding is crucial because the Internet is central to our emerging new age—the digital era. It is the backbone of our modern world. It connects us and makes everything more convenient, powering education, economy, health care, public safety, and even government services,” Pangandaman was quoted in the statement as saying.

The FPIAP aims to provide zero-cost internet access in public spaces, such as national and government offices, public basic education institutions, SUCs, Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) institutions, as well as public hospitals, medical care facilities, plazas, and transport terminals, nationwide.