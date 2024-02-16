DBM allots ₱32.720 billion for DOLE’s livelihood and employment programs

The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) allocated a total of P32.720 billion to the national government’s programs for livelihood and employment under the 2024 General Appropriations Act (GAA).

In a statement Wednesday, the DBM said it allocated the funds to the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).

The fund will cover the livelihood programs being implemented by DOLE to ensure employment to Filipinos.

DBM has allocated P28.867 billion for the community-based safety net initiative Tulong Pang-hanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program for 2024.

The TUPAD program provides temporary employment to workers in the informal sector, which specifically targets the underemployed or workers who do not receive sufficient wages in their current jobs; self-employed individuals who work for themselves; and the displaced marginalized workers or those who have lost their jobs or experienced reduced income due to the pandemic.

Jobstart Philippines Program also received P46.021 million funding under the 2024 GAA, which aims to help young people, with at least a high school education who are unemployed and not in school, to gain knowledge of local labor market conditions, career assessments, and life skills training.

After the program, the students will have the opportunity to undergo technical training and internships with private sector employers.

Government initiative Special Program for Employment of Students (SPES) was also allocated a total of P488.198 million, according to the DBM.

The program aims to provide temporary employment to students in need to keep them in school and complete their education. This allows them to work and make their vacation productive.

DBM said DOLE’s priority program Integrated Livelihood Program (DILP) also received P2.352 billion under the 2024 GAA, which aims to assist marginalized groups such as self-employed individuals, unpaid family members, low-wage and seasonal workers, displaced workers, and landless farmers.

Funding was also allocated to the Government Internship Program (GIP) amounting to P707.716 million, which seeks to provide internship opportunities for young individuals aged 18 to 30.

The program targets high school students, technical-vocational institute students, college graduates who aim to pursue a career in public service, and out-of-school youth.

Additionally, the budget has been earmarked for the DOLE Adjustment Measures Program (DOLE AMP), amounting to P258.722 million, the DBM added.

The program aims to enhance workers’ skills through funding for skills upgrade projects. It is a positive step toward empowering workers and promoting their professional development.

“To fulfill the President’s directive to empower our workforce, we remain committed to supporting programs that will continue to provide quality jobs and employment opportunities,” Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman was quoted in the statement as saying.

The livelihood programs, educational initiatives, and safety nets we’ve put in place will not only provide immediate relief but also pave the way for sustainable growth,” Pangandaman added.