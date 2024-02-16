Comelec releases guidelines on withdrawal of PI signatures

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Thursday announced it would start keeping track of people who withdrew their support for the People’s Initiative (PI) for “record purposes.”

In a brief notice, the poll body released the guidelines and the withdrawal form for people, who reconsidered backing the PI for the amendment of the 1987 Constitution.

It noted the said individuals must fill up the form, which will include their contact details and reason for no longer supporting the PI.

“Said Form is available in the Offices of the Election Officer [OEOs] nationwide and accomplished forms can be submitted to the same Office,” Comelec said.

It stressed its “acceptance of withdrawal forms is for recording purposes only and shall not be construed as formal action by the Commission on the signature sheets/petition for People’s Initiative.”

Comelec made the announcement after Senator Ronald “Bato” M. Dela Rosa said during a Senate Committee Hearing on Electoral Reforms and People’s Participation that some individuals want to withdraw their signatures in the signature sheets/petition for the PI.

“During our last hearing in Davao City, galit na galit ‘yung mga tao na nakapirma,” Dela Rosa told Comelec officials during the hearing, adding “Gustong-gusto nilang bawiin ‘yung pirma nila.”

The senator added: “It is incumbent on your part as Comelec na sana gawan ninyo ng aksyon dahil ‘yung mga tao doon sa Davao…gusto na talagang sumugod sa Comelec Elections Officer’s Office para kunin ‘yung kanilang pirma.”

Other lawmakers also claimed proponents of the PI were allegedly engaged in illegal activities in their signature drive, which started last month.

The poll body decided to suspend accepting signatures forms for the PI so it can address the gap in its Resolution No. 10650 containing the guidelines for initiative on the Constitution and referendum on national and local legislation.

Among the identified deficiencies in the said resolution is its lack of provision for the withdrawal of signatures for the PI and “expiry date” for the collected signatures.

“The suspension of Comelec Resolution No. 10650 on 29 January 2024 per COMELEC minute Resolution No. 24-0055 remains in effect,” the poll body said.