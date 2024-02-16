BIR files criminal cases vs ‘ghosts’

THE Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) filed on Thursday 14 criminal cases against corporate officers and accountants of “ghost” corporations for selling “ghost” receipts.

A statement issued by the BIR said criminal charges were filed against five corporate officers and accountants of Decarich Supertrade Inc. and Redington Corp. before the Regional Trial Court and Metropolitan Trial Court of Quezon City.

The BIR, under [its] ‘Run After Fake Transactions’ [Raft] taskforce, will not hesitate to file criminal cases against big corporations and/or syndicates that sell, buy, or use “ghost” receipts, Commissioner Romeo D. Lumagui Jr. was quoted in the statement as saying.

The BIR said the charges were filed after preliminary investigation by members of the Department of Justice (DOJ) found probable cause that these corporations, together with their respective executives, committed crimes.

The BIR said the respondents violated the following sections of the National Internal Revenue Code: 254 (Tax Evasion); 255 (Failure to File Tax Returns); 255 (Failure to Supply Correct and Accurate Information in the Tax Returns); and, 257 (A)(2) (Making False Report in the Audited Financial Statements), for taxable year 2021.

According to the BIR, Decarich and Redington belonged to the first batch of ghost corporations/sellers whom the BIR filed a criminal complaint before the DOJ last year.

The BIR has warned against this syndicate using fictitious receipts. It added the agency is “serious in putting these fraudulent activities to a halt” since the government is losing an estimated total revenue amounting to P25.5 billion for taxable years 2019-2021 alone.

Lumagui said earlier that the BIR will continue conducting raids and filing criminal cases against offenders in a bid to plug tax leakages (See: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2024/02/09/bir-to-continue-raiding-establishments-filing-cases-vs-evaders-in-tax-campaign/).

Currently, the BIR has filed 23 criminal complaints against sellers and buyers of fictitious receipts under the Raft program. Earlier, the BIR filed a criminal complaint against the cosmetic brand Ever Bilena Cosmetics Inc. with total tax deficiencies amounting to P9.3 million (See: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2024/02/02/popular-cosmetic-brand-faces-p9-3-million-tax-rap/).

The bureau has also filed 15 criminal charges against buyers and sellers of ghost receipts against a total of 69 respondents with estimated tax liabilities worth P1.8 billion (See: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2023/11/23/bir-files-15-criminal-cases-vs-traders-of-ghost-receipts/).

“This is a constant reminder to all crooked corporations and Certified Public Accountants that the BIR is serious in filing civil and criminal actions against them,” the BIR’s statement read.