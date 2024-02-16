Back to basics as Gilas prepares for Asian Cup qualifiers–Cone

NATIONAL team head coach Tim Cone is practically building Gilas Pilipinas from the ground up in preparation for two International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Asia Cup 2025 qualifiers next week.

“We’re just putting now the basics of our system,” Cone said. “We want to start with a strong foundation and the response of the players is great and exciting.”

Ten of Cone’s 12 players showed up for practice Thursday at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba—Kai Sotto, Kevin Quiambao, Dwight Ramos, Scottie Thompson, Carl Tamayo, Chris New Some, Calvin Oftana, Jamie Malonzo and naturalized player Justin Brownlee.

Japeth Aguilar also joined the team for left by AJ Edu, who’s nursing a knee injury.

Expected on Saturday are CJ Perez and June Mar Fajardo of San Miguel Beer which won the Philippine Basketball Association Commissioner’s Cup last Wednesday.

The Philippines has an away game in Hong Kong on Thursday at the Tsuen Wan Stadium and a home match on Sunday against Chinese Taipei at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

Cone said the team has yet to achieve something.

“It’s a long way to go,” said Cone, who coached the Gilas team that won gold at the Hangzhou Asian Games last October. “We have yet to give much thought to HongKong and Taiwan.”

“We’re focused more on what we do and our scouting preparation will start in a couple of days,” added the most successful PBA coach with 25 championships.

Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas president Al Panlilio and executive director Erika Dy welcomed the team on Thursday at the Laguna facility.

The team will have an open practice on Monday at the PhilSports Arena, according to Cone who has Jong Uichico and LA Tenorio as deputies and Richard del Rosario as team manager.