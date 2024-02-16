`

Army activates first-ever combat engineer regiment

Philippine Army (PA) commander Lt. Gen. Roy M. Galido led the activation of the first-ever combat engineer regiment (CER) in ceremonies held in Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija on Thursday.

The transition of the Lanao del Norte-based 55th Engineer Brigade to CER aligns with the Philippine Army’s shifting focus to territorial defense operations.

It can be noted that the deactivated unit played a key role in the rehabilitation of Marawi City.

The newly activated CER, led by Brig. Gen. Ulpiano T. Olarte, is tasked to provide support to other Army units in combat missions by providing necessary engineering support on the ground.

Meanwhile, Galido said the PA will be conducting its first-ever Army-wide Combined Arms Training Exercise (CATEX) “Katihan” next month.

Some 5,000 troops will be participating in this activity and highlights PA’s shift to territorial defense operations.

Participating PA personnel will come from Army units in the Visayas and Mindanao.

Incidentally, Katihan coincides with the PA’s 127th founding anniversary on March 22.

Galido said President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. is expected to witness the event in Camp O’ Donnell, Capas, Tarlac.

