US to provide ₱70 million, logistics aid for disaster response in Mindanao

THE United States Agency for International Development (USAID) is providing nearly P70 million ($1.25 million) in humanitarian aid as a response to the needs of communities affected by severe flooding and landslides in Mindanao.

The new funding will provide emergency food, shelter, water, sanitation, and essential hygiene items to support disaster-affected communities in Davao de Oro, Davao del Norte, and Davao City in Mindanao. USAID will partner with Catholic Relief Services and Action Against Hunger to ensure this life-saving assistance reaches the most vulnerable groups: single-parent households, persons with disabilities, pregnant and lactating women, the elderly, low-income families, as well as indigenous peoples.

In addition, and as requested by the Philippine government, the US Department of Defense, through the III Marine Expeditionary Force (III MEF), activated two C-130s to assist the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), the Office of Civil Defense, and USAID in shipping 15,000 food packs to affected families.

Last week, USAID partnered with the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development, as well as the International Organization for Migration, to provide emergency shelter for more than 5,000 affected persons. The aid agency also helped the World Food Programme transport DSWD food packs to 65,000 families.

The US government issued a “Declaration of Humanitarian Need” on February 8 that will facilitate aid for the Philippine government’s response efforts in Mindanao.

“We are proud to partner with the Philippine government to support the immediate needs of Mindanaoans in the areas hardest hit by the flooding and landslides,” said USAID Mission Director Ryan Washburn.

“Support to our allies, partners and their people in a time of need is nonnegotiable,” told US Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Roger Turner, who is the III MEF commanding general. “We stand ready to support those who need urgent assistance.”

Between January 28 and February 2, extensive rainfall in Mindanao caused significant flooding and landslides that impacted nearly 1.2 million people. About 795,000 people were displaced, as more than 97,600 people sought shelter in 380 evacuation centers across the island-region.

USAID works year-round to help communities in the Philippines prepare for and be more resilient to natural disasters. Its embassy said the US will continue to partner with the Philippine government to respond to natural disasters and support Filipinos in their recovery efforts.