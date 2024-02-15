Two Marcoses in Voltes V’s history

MANY Filipinos who belong to Generation X—those born between 1965 and 1979—and had access to television were able to experience Voltes V: the Japanese anime television series. It was one of my earliest memories, being glued to the black-and-white box and patiently waiting for the next episode to air on GMA 7.

When the TV station suddenly cut off Voltes V’s airing, everyone was pissed. Since that was the Martial Law period, I believe the media was silent about this. But many were incensed at President Ferdinand E. Marcos Sr. for the censorship, and that was when I realized I was not the only one affected.

Fast forward to 2024: Last February 1, the Japanese Embassy in Manila honored Larry Chan who was the anime series’ franchise owner, and GMA Network for their contributions to Philippine-Japanese cultural ties through the Voltes V legacy.

I spoke briefly with Chan after the awarding ceremony, and I asked him point-blank: “Sir, can you set the record straight? Why was Voltes V banned in the 70s?”

The 76-year-old Telesuccess Productions Inc. CEO smiled and said: “You know, the story of Voltes V is about [a] ‘revolution.’”

Of course, he did not need to explain the context of the term. As an avid viewer, I know that the story is not just about the Boazanian Empire’s invasion of Planet Earth: It is about a struggle of defiance versus an oppressive regime’s cruel system.

During the award ceremony, Chan—along with Vice President Cheryl Ching-Sy of GMA who was a fellow awardee—only spoke about the way the Japanese series connected the Filipino audience with the universal values of family tradition and love.

So, I asked: “How do you feel now that under another Marcos administration, Voltes V was reborn [through a Philippine adaptation, and now, you are given an] award for Voltes V: Legacy?”

“You know, we are just businessmen; we are not politicians,” he replied, then admitted though that he lost a lot of money because of the ban, as he still had to pay the Japanese production for the exclusive rights to air the anime series.

Businesspeople like him may have set his sights only on the bottom line, but he has inspired me to take a stand and fight for my rights. Let’s hope that under the Marcos Jr. administration, he will promote, rather than suppress, the famous call of Steve, Big Bird, Little John, Jamie, and Mark: “Let’s volt in!”