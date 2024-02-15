Tweaks on Package 4 of CTRP to yield P12.2 billion

THE national government will stand to gain P12.2 billion by frontloading the implementation of the revenue-increasing provisions in 2024 under the refined proposal on Package 4 of the Comprehensive Tax Reform Program (CTRP), according to the Department of Finance (DOF).

DOF’s proposal on Package 4 of the CTRP or the proposed Passive Income Financial Intermediary Taxation Act (Pifita) seeks to frontload the implementation of the provisions in 2024 and backload some of the administration of revenue-eroding provisions in 2028 when the country is in a better fiscal position, the DOF said.

The refined proposal of DOF will enable the government to generate P12.2 billion in revenues from the third quarter of 2024 until 2028.

In DOF’s older proposal in October 2023, the government could lose P83 billion in revenues while P19.3 billion in revenue loss from the House Bill 4339 version.

In a presentation at a public hearing of the House Committee on Ways and Means last Monday, Finance Assistant Secretary Karlo Fermin S. Adriano said the refined DOF proposal includes changes on the passive income, financial intermediaries, and documentary stamp tax.

The DOF proposed to adjust the tax rates on interest income to 20 percent from the 15-percent gradual decrease, which could generate P30.8 billion in revenues from 2024 to 2028.

“The DOF is copying the proposal of the House Bill for interest income,” Adriano noted.

Adriano, in his presentation, said that instead of raising the income tax rate for dividends at 15 percent, it proposes to retain it and decrease it in 2028 by 10 percent.

“The idea here is that dividends are already subjected to corporate income tax, basically having it 15 percent will make us not competitive because when you compare it to our neighbors, 10 percent is the average,” Adriano explained.

The removal of the exemption on pickup trucks from excise tax is also under Package 4, which will generate P33 billion in revenues and cover the negative impact of Pifita in revenues. (See: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2024/02/12/excise-tax-on-pickup-trucks-may-raise-p33b-in-revenues/).

The revenue implication of the reduction of income tax rates in dividends is a revenue loss of P6.6 billion by 2028.

Adriano said Package 4 was initially proposed before the pandemic when the debt-to-GDP ratio was around 39 to 40 percent.

“The government had some fiscal space to actually accommodate some of the losses but given that we’re already beyond after Covid-19, debt-to-GDP ratio is around 60 percent,” he said.

“We need to be mindful of the impacts of having revenue-eroding measures,” Adriano added.

The DOF has submitted the initial list of its refined proposals to the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda) and is already coordinating to analyze the economic impact of Package 4.

The Pifita bill seeks to “harmonize” the taxation of passive income and financial intermediaries by reducing and “simplifying” the complicated tax rates on financial transactions.