Thailand joins PHL-initiated agriculture-MSME development plan

THE consensus among the Asean Business Advisory Council (ABAC) is nearing completion, with Thailand being the latest signatory to the region-wide and private sector-led agriculture-MSME (micro, small, and medium enterprises) development plan initiated in the Philippines.

The signing was held during the 99th Asean BAC Council Meeting last January 29 at Luang Prabang in Lao PDR. It was led by ABAC Philippines chairperson Joey Concepcion with ABAC Thailand chair Kobsak Duangdee, and witnessed by the ABAC Council chairs from Asean member-countries.

“This is an absolute win for Asean, its MSMEs, [as well as] agriculture and food security in the region,” said Concepcion. “Successful ventures made possible by the region-wide partnerships can result in the agriculture sector’s development by involving more players across the value chain, especially farmers and fisherfolk.”

ABAC Philippines spearheaded the project with each Asean member-state, starting with Malaysia, which signed its memorandum of understanding (MOU) last July. This was followed by the ABACs of Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Singapore, Lao PDR, Myanmar, and Indonesia, which all signed the following September during the Asean Business Investment Summit, with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and Prime Minister Hun Manet of Cambodia as witnesses.

The nine member-states have already signified their commitment to bring together agricultural companies to conduct possible joint business ventures, while increasing trade and investments within the region.

The MOUs cover exploration of joint partnerships in knowledge and technology development; trade and investment opportunities; research and development; plus, strategies in sustainable agriculture, among others. Areas of collaboration with Thailand cover production of rice, banana, vegetables, and palm oil.

The agri-MSME development tie-ups are patterned after Go Negosyo’s “Kapatid Angat Lahat sa Agri Program” or “KALAP” aimed at integrating small farmers into the value chain of large agri firms—also called “big-brother companies”—under the program. Concepcion is also the founder of Go Negosyo.

It was also decided during the meetings in Lao PDR that the Philippines should chair the technical working group on food security for the Asean BAC in 2024. An initial trade mission is tentatively scheduled on April 23 and 24, coinciding with the 100th ABAC meeting on April 25 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia to facilitate engagements between key industry players from the said country and the Philippines, as part of the MOU implementation.

The event’s goal is to explore collaborative opportunities and exchange best practices in sectors including oil palm, rubber, rice, dairy, poultry, pineapples, durian, banana, coconut, and corn, while generating mutual commercial benefits for both parties. Other Asean BAC member-countries that have endorsed the MOU will also embark on similar trade missions. ()