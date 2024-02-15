“Heart has reasons of its own which reason does not know,” a classic line from the Supreme Court about love that suits the script of a movie or telenovela.

The line was lifted from Chua-Qua v. Tay Tung High School case (GR 49549 August 30, 1990) involving a 30-year-old teacher who was fired for marrying her 16-year-old student.

The Court said: “If the two eventually fell in love, despite the disparity in their ages and academic levels, this only lends substance to the truism that the heart has reasons of its own which reason does not know.”

Surfing the Internet for Supreme Court hugot lines on love is fun.

Love is useless unless it is shared with another. Indeed, no man is an island. It is an expressive interest in each other’s feelings at a time it is needed by the other can go a long way in deepening the relationship (Chi Ming Tsoi v. Lao- Tsoi, GR 119190, 16 January 1997).

I first read the Chi Ming Tsoi case as a law student at the University of the Philippines.

One of the ironic verities of life is that sorrow is sometimes a touchstone of love (Libi v. IAC, GR 70890, 18 September 1992).

There can be no love where respect is gone (People v. Rivera November 17, 1999).

If he really loved her, then the noblest thing he could have done was to walk away (Cojuanco, v. Palma, A.M. Case No. 2474, 15 September 2004).

Marriage, in legal contemplation, is more than the legitimatization of a desire of people in love to live together (Antonio v. Reyes, GR 155800, 10 March 2006).

Love happens to everyone. It is dubbed to be boundless as it goes beyond the expectations people tagged with it. In love, “age does matter.” People love in order to be secure that one will share his/her life with another and that he/she will not die alone. Individuals who are in love had the power to let love grow or let love die—it is a choice one had to face when love is not the love one expected (Padilla-Rumbaua v. Rumbaua, GR 166738, August 14, 2009).

Love cannot endure indifference. It needs to be wanted. Like a lamp it needs to be fed out of the oil of another’s heart or its flames burn low (Republic v. Cantor, GR 184621, December 10, 2013, Justice Leonen Dissenting Opinion).

Parties should not be forced to stay in unhappy or otherwise broken marriages in the guise of protecting the family. This avoids the reality that people fall out of love. There is always the possibility that human love is not forever (Matudan v. People, GR 203284, November 14, 2016, J. Leonen dissenting opinion).

Being in love can be carried on the wings of poetry, announced publicly through each other’s gazes. It is made real and felt with every act of unconditional care and comfort that the lover provides. Love can be beyond labels (Tan-Andal v. Andal GR 196359. May 11, 2021).

The Court added: “Marriage is not compulsory when in love; neither does it create love. Nonetheless, it remains an institution designed to provide legal and public recognition that may be well deserved not only for the couple, but also for their families existing or yet to come.”

The Supreme Court said in Falcis III v. Civil Registrar General (GR 217910. September 03, 2019) that it “understands the desire of same-sex couples to seek, not moral judgment based on discrimination from any of our laws, but rather, a balanced recognition of their true, authentic, and responsive choices.”

Litigation to the sorrows caused by a broken heart and a broken promise must be discouraged (Guevarra v. Banach, GR 214016, November 24, 2021).

The family home is a sacred symbol of family love and is the repository of cherished memories that last during one’s lifetime. It is the sanctuary of that union which the law declares and protects as a sacred institution; and likewise a shelter for the fruits of that union. It is where both can seek refuge and strengthen the tie that binds them together and which ultimately forms the moral fabric of our nation (Sia v. Tan, GR 220695, January 5, 2022).

To be sure, the time-honored spiel “until death do us part” is not a blind vow of eternal condemnation for worse but a simple pledge of faithful observance by the spouses of their utter commitment of mutual love, respect, support, and fidelity (Dedicatoria v. Dedicatoria, GR 250618, July 20, 2022).

Love will always flow through our lives in this inconsistent, unknowable way, and we cannot press pause on the joyful bits, nor fast-forward the suffering. Yet, in marriage, the reality is that a person may be truly psychologically incapable for the other and it is best to sever the relationship as there is no point in trying to restore what is broken to begin with (Quiogue Jr. v. Quiogue, GR 203992, August 22, 2022).

Oft-raised, the sweetheart defense, even if true, does not necessarily negate rape. Definitely, a man cannot demand sexual gratification from a fiancée and worse, employ violence upon her on the pretext of love. Love is not a license for lust (People v. Jabon, GR 250651, March 13, 2023).

