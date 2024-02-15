Spotlight on world of plant-based delights at health expo

Filipino plant-based expert Sekaya brought its unique brand of healthy living to Watsons Health Expo 2024, the Philippines’ biggest health and wellness expo at the Megatrade Hall, SM Megamall on February 1-4.

As one of the featured brands at the event, Sekaya hosted a special segment on February 4, featuring a live cooking demo by Astig Vegan blog founder RG Enriquez-Diez. She is known for creating vegan-friendly alternatives to classic Filipino dishes like sisig and kare-kare.

The author of the bestselling Filipino Vegan cookbook, Enriquez-Diez showed the audience how to prepare Vegan Chicken a la King using Sekaya Raw Actives Pea Protein during the session. With 23 grams of clean plant-based protein per serving, Pea Protein is a versatile superfood powder that can be easily integrated into any recipe from smoothies and shakes, to baked goods and savory dishes.

To further guide Filipinos in making better and more conscious decisions for their health and embrace a plant-based lifestyle, Sekaya also offered free refreshers of its Sekaya Raw Actives Daily Greens throughout the expo. Every scoop of Daily Greens serves as a potent multivitamin with vitamins A and C, calcium, iron, and potassium from kale and spinach to support overall health.

Sekaya is under Synnovate, the natural products division of Unilab.