Smile Train Philippines puts a smile on every child’s face

Cleft lip and cleft palate are some of the most common congenital conditions in the world, where an estimated one in 700 babies is born with a cleft globally.

The US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) defines cleft lip and cleft palate as “birth defects that occur when a baby’s lip or mouth do not form properly during pregnancy,” and are commonly called “orofacial clefts.”

Generally, people affected with a cleft condition may experience difficulty in eating, breathing, and speaking. However, from a psychological standpoint, many of them often experience bullying and other forms of torment, whether physical or emotional, which can negatively impact learning at school and ultimately employment as an adult.

A good smile for a better life

SMILE Train is a global organization that helps empower local medical professionals with training, funding, and resources to provide free cleft surgery and comprehensive cleft care to children globally. Here in the country, its local counterpart, Smile Train Philippines, has been one of the organizations that is at the forefront of creating awareness on the importance of early detection of cleft problems in babies, which should be done by three to four months for cleft lip, and nine to 12 months for cleft palate, and providing treatment for free.

According to Smile Train Philippines Program Director Felix Grimares Jr., they dealt with about 5,000 surgeries of cleft each year and last year, Smile Train celebrated its 75,000th surgery. But despite these statistics, more babies still ask for care.

Presently, he said what Smile Train offers is a comprehensive cleft surgery, where it will shoulder expenses not just for one but all surgeries if needed. It is an end-to-end package from pre-operation to post-operation, including medicines and laboratory tests during the course of the treatment. The number of surgeries may vary depending on the severity of the cleft. He said surgery for a basic cleft lip condition would normally take around 20 to 30 minutes; for palate, it would take about an hour because it’s more complicated.

Talking to government

GRIMARES said admittedly, a lot of cleft patients have very minimal access to treatments, primarily due to the high costs, and PhilHealth does not cover that much. The Universal Health Care (UHC) law is now in its early stages of implementation, although the implementing rules and regulations have yet to be finalized. Hopefully, the UHC law can cover or improve the coverage for cleft treatment, which can be quite expensive, around P80,000 to P100,000, and can go as high as P150,000 in some hospitals. Of course, not all of these can be covered by PhilHealth, he pointed out, but they remain hopeful that as UHC progresses, coverage can also be expanded.

“We have not yet begun talks with the Department of Health (DOH) but any form of support to Smile Train would be of great help, including coming from the legislature, which is something that Smile Train will explore. We are hoping that the movie can help push our advocacy.”

Grimares said they have volunteer doctors who offer their time and services for free. Aside from the surgery itself, the package also covers pre-operative and post-operative needs like medication and the laboratory tests that comes after for the duration of the treatment, including speech therapy and orthodontics, even the lip revisions.

At present, Smile Train has 60 doctor-partners nationwide doing surgeries, who are available anytime. Fortunately, he said, some of Smile Train’s partners are doing partnerships with local government units (LGUs). Some of their partners are doing surgeries in remote areas, and patients come from all over the country.

With these conditions, there is a need for continuing treatment like for speech. Sometimes, the treatment depends on the age, and that the chance for recovery is higher when patients are younger, and that includes the speech plus psycho-social support. “Cleft patients are usually the ones subject to constant bullying so that’s also part of the development. Right now, we have been affiliated with two psycho-social departments, one at the Adventist University of the Philippines in Silang, Cavite, and at the Cebu Doctors’ University in Mandaue City in Cebu in terms of psychosocial support.”

A touching depiction of cleft

THE movie Grimares is referring to is “Every Day After,” a documentary helmed by Emmy-award winning director Elisa Gambino. It tells the story of the challenges and the enduring love of a sister determined to do everything she can to provide her brother with cleft condition all the love and care he needs.

“Every Day After,” which held a private screening in Makati recently, provides a more nuanced look at the complexities of the healing process we don’t often see. More than showing health inequity around the world, the filmmakers wanted to show the real stories of cleft lip and palate patients, their families, and communities. More importantly, this film educates and raises awareness about this condition, dispelling myths and stereotypes, and promoting understanding and empathy towards those who live with it.

The film was awarded Best Documentary in a number of international film festivals, including the Oscar-qualifying HollyShorts in Los Angeles, California, USA.

For Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, Smile Train’s Global Ambassadress for four years already, said she fell in love with her work on Smile Train. “I really believe in the system that they carry out. I’ve witnessed surgeries in over five countries around the world, including the Philippines. Being a spokesperson and ambassadress for the organization brings me a lot of fulfilment.”

For kids and teenagers who were not immediately given treatment and have been subjected to psychological trauma, Gray said that when meeting with them, she always tries to find moments of joy like playing with them, for example. “As a child, being consoled in an adult way like saying ‘it will all be ok’ also has an impact but I believe that bringing children joy in simple ways allows them to be distracted. Most of them are nervous when they are about to undergo surgery, something which can be very daunting. I also converse with their family members or whoever their companion is, whether their parents or siblings. Although the child is the one receiving the surgery, a lot of the stress and the what ifs are on them. Giving them some form of strength is a wonderful thing that I could try to do, providing support to those who provide support since they are the ones who will be at the side of the patient while navigating through their cleft treatment journey.”

Grimares also pointed to the financial impact on cleft patients, particularly with regard to employment. “Part of our program is we refer cleft patients to corporate partners to accept them for possible employment under their social responsibility efforts. A cleft surgery is really a life-changing one. Once the cleft condition is changed, it will also redound to a change in the life of the patient and give them the opportunity to live a normal life and get back to society and improve their quality of life.”