SM Hotels and Conventions Corp. appoints Senior Vice President for Operations 

ms. cathy h. nepomuceno
SM Hotels and Conventions Corp. (SMHCC) Senior Vice President for Operations, Catherine H. Nepomuceno
SM Hotels and Conventions Corp. (SMHCC) announces the appointment of Ms. Catherine H. Nepomuceno as Senior Vice President for Operations.

Cathy is a veteran in the hospitality industry with over 30 years of experience, including 10 years of overseas assignments as part of the Shangri-La Group and Discovery Hospitality Corporation.

Under Cathy’s supervision are all operating franchised properties in Iloilo, Bacolod, and Davao under the Park Inn by Radisson brand, with the objective of providing greater focus on them while expansion plans continue to be underway for the rest of the group. With her new role, Cathy will ensure that processes will be streamlined, resources will be maximized, and optimal performance will be achieved in all aspects. Part of her responsibilities is to also keep a close eye on the properties’ assets, seeing to it that they are properly maintained, are improved if needed, and are consistently well-kept. 

With Cathy’s wealth of experience, she is geared towards increasing product and service reliability to deliver added value to guests and stakeholders at every opportunity. 

