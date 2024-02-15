Shoe brand introduces running shoes for ultimate performance, safety, health gains

RUNNING is good for the health. Whether it’s just a habit of pulling on the sneakers when the mood strikes or lacing up to race, this physical activity helps improve the condition of one’s body, mind and even soul.

“The pandemic taught us that ‘health is wealth.’ Definitely that’s very important like getting the right nutrition, getting fit, or staying active and healthy. But not all activities should be strenuous. Since we’re in Manila, the stress level here is high. So running is actually a good way to de-stress. It’s good to get your blood flow, sweat out, or take off your mind from the hustle and bustle of the city,” Hoka Philippines Marketing Manager Sharon Salvacion told the BusinessMirror during the first leg of the Hoka Cielo X1 Speed Test held at the Ayala Triangle Gardens in Makati last February 11, 2024.

While running is simple, but there are few things to consider in doing it right and gainful. One of which is using proper equipment like the apt shoes. Because a lot of force is exerted on each stride, donning the right footwear that’s supportive and comfortable is very crucial. Otherwise, it could lead to strain or other injuries, not to mention, unwanted mishaps on the road or track.

Amid a glut of running shoes out there in the market, Hoka is among the fastest growing brand in the Philippines today—thanks to its comfortability, performance and durability.

“For most Filipinos, running is a personal thing for them. It’s an activity that helps them to get fit and keep healthy. Not everybody who runs here are competing. Some of them are running for their own personal goals or health. So in terms of footwear, they gravitate more on everyday footwear collection of Hoka,” she said.

According to her, the latest running shoes that the French footwear brand has launched locally for this year under the Spring Summer Collection of 2024 is the Hoka Cielo X1. She noted: “It’s almost the start of the race season already. So it’s very timely.”

Performance shoes

HOKA is bringing its running shoes to another level with the newly-released Cielo variant. Designed with insights and feedback from its pool of elite athletes, Cielo X1 is an ultra-propulsive ultimate road-racing shoe for the most discerning triathletes and marathoners.

Stepping into it already gives that comfort sought by every runner, with the softer layer directly underfoot and the usage of PEBA foam that provides less strain on the foot. An all-new engineered knit upper provides a flimsy, breathable foot-hugging fit.

The Cielo X1 provides unmatched racing experience and performance as it features cutting-edge technologies and signature design elements that backs up stability and control while running at top speeds. It’s midsole applies an early stage MetaRocker meant to move people forward in stride, while the upgraded carbon fiber plate captures the foot at faster speeds via asymmetrical wings that wrap up medially and laterally.

Presenting a ProFlyX midsole construction, the carbon plate is nestled between two layers of responsive PEBA foam that gives highest energy return.

“It means that there’s no wasted effort in every step. The Hoka will help you return that energy, giving you a little bit of push to help you propel during the run faster,” Salvacion explained.

The firmer bottom layer gives a strong source of power, with speed-focused geometries incorporated throughout. Strategic rubber coverage was incorporated on high-traction areas of the outsole for maximum durability and control.

Since runners are racing against time, the asymmetrical gusseted knit tongue allows easy entry and a race-ready lockdown as they transition to the next pace of the event. It’s very lightweight such that it brings every racer the feeling of like running barefooted. For women’s shoes at size 8, it weighs only 7.4 ounce (oz); and for men’s size 10, it’s 9.3 oz, with a 40-millimeter (mm) stack height and 70-mm drop that provides additional safety, stability and advanced traction.

“So for runners who are really competing, beating their own time and wanting to become the podium finisher, this is the perfect race-specific shoes for them,” she said. “The Cielo X1 is designed to help runners become their fastest selves with our shoes.”

The Hoka Cielo X1 Speed Test will happen for two more Sundays (February 18 and 25) at the Ayala Triangle Gardens during Ayala Car-free Sundays at 6 a.m. The runner with the most improved time each of the event’s three legs, wins a Hoka Cielo X1. To join, visit www.flyhumanfly.ph.