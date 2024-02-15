SEC tells investors to avoid 2 local entities

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is urging the public not to invest in Robinson Co. and America Mall-Ph, two entities that employ the tasking and recharging scheme to entice investors.

In its advisory, the SEC said the tasking and recharging scheme is akin to selling investment contracts, which requires a permit from the agency.

In the said scheme, an investor is offered online jobs by performing certain tasks with a promise of receiving monetary rewards, or commissions.

Once a task is completed, the investor will be given another task to perform for the same promise of receiving higher commissions where additional funding or recharging from the victim is necessary to withdraw their earnings, the agency said.

“An investment contract exists in tasking and recharging scheme as there is an investment or placement of money in a common enterprise with a reasonable expectation of profits to be derived from the efforts of others.”

The SEC said scheme also has the characteristics of a Ponzi scam, where monies from new investors are used in paying fake profits to prior investors and is designed mainly to favor its top recruiters and prior risk takers. “It is detrimental to subsequent members in case of scarcity of new investors.”

The agency said the two companies operate via their online platforms. Robinson and America Mall-Ph also used fake incorporation papers to make it appear they were legitimate business operators.

The said offense carries a maximum fine of P5 million and imprisonment of up 21 years.

“Furthermore, the names of all those involved will be reported to the Bureau of Internal Revenue so that the appropriate penalties and/or taxes be correspondingly assessed,” the SEC said.