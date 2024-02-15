San Miguel Beer beats Magnolia in an epic finals comeback to clinch crown

SAN MIGUEL BEER overcame an eleven-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat Magnolia, 104-102, in an epic finals’ best-of-seven series in Game 6 and win the Philippine Basketball Association Season 48 Commissioner’s Cup crown on Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Jericho Cruz, Chris Ross and CJ Perez scored the clutch baskets in crunch time as the Beermen erased a 79-90 lead under the three-minute mark and the Hotshots lost to their senses after Mark Barroca fouled out in the contest with 2:17 left.

CJ Perez, the Best Player of the Conference and Finals MVP, scored 24 of his 28 points in the second half including a backbreaking trey that gave the Beermen a 103-99 cushion with 48 seconds left after Chris Ross’ three-pointer with 1:27 to go.

Bennie Boatwright flirted a triple-double of 19 points, 13 rebounds, eight assists, three steals and two blocks, while June Mar Fajardo also contributed 19 points and 12 rebounds for the Beermen who were down 54-67 in the third quarter.

Cruz, who posted 12 points, sank a three-pointer with 1:47 to go to trim the deficit to just 97-98 before Tyler Bey’s split free throw with 1:34 left.

Aris Dionisio gave a bit of life to Magnolia when he nailed a three-pointer with 25 ticks left to narrow the gap to 102-103, but the Hotshots could not secure the rebound when they fouled Perez who muffed both free throws with nine ticks to go.

Cruz got the offensive rebound though and was fouled by the Hotshots. Cruz made one of the two free throws with a second remaining before Dionisio muffed a long heave at the buzzer.

The Beermen secured their 29th overall title and fifth Commissioner’s Cup crown.

Don Trollano scattered 10 points also for the Beermen.

Paul Lee led Magnolia with 25 points while Tyler Bey had 18 points and eight rebounds.