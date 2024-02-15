PHL non-compliance with WADA code now in sport court’s hands

THE Philippine National Anti-Doping Organization (Phinado) disputed its non-compliance issues with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Code giving the country a reprieve from being suspended by the global organization.

“On 13 February, WADA received formal notification from the NADO of the Philippines that it disputes the allegations of non-compliance against it,” the WADA announced in an online update on the status of the Phinado.

“WADA will now refer the matter to the Court of Arbitration for Sport [CAS] for its consideration,” the independent global organization added. “As such, the consequences will not apply until CAS makes its ruling.”

The Philippines stands the risk of its flag not being flown at the Paris Olympics and the Paralympic Games and in all regional and continental—Asian Games and Southeast Asian Games—and the world championships unless the Phinado complies with the WADA Code.

Compounding the potential woes will also be a ban on country from hosting regional, continental and world championships.

The WADA warned the Phinado and the Philippine Sports Commission last January 23 on their non-compliance of the WADA Code. Last month’s notification was a reminder on a previous deadline set on the Phinado and PSC in September last year.

The WADA extended its deadline on the Phinado to last Tuesday, February 13, but got a notice from the local anti-doping body about its decision to dispute its non-compliance.

Technically, the Philippines is already serving its suspension but with the CAS now involved, it gives the Phinado an added window to complete the compliance procedures.

Phinado head Dr. Alejandro Pineda couldn’t be reached for comment and PSC chairman Richard Bachmann deflected the issue to the domestic anti-doping organization.

“To maintain WADA’s requirement that PHINADO is and should be operationally independent, Doc Pineda is the person to talk to,” Bachmann told BusinessMirror and a text message on Thursday.

The WADA update on Thursday the national Olympic committee of Angola, which is acting as the country’s anti-doping organization—which was suspended.

“The NOC of Angola did not dispute WADA’s allegation of non-compliance, the proposed consequences of non-compliance or the proposed reinstatement conditions within 21 days of WADA’s allegation of non-compliance,” WADA said.

“As a result, the alleged non-compliance is deemed admitted and the consequences and reinstatement conditions accepted,” WADA said. “Accordingly, the formal notice sent to the NOC of Angola on 23 January 2024 is now a final decision.”