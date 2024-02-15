PHL equity curbs tightest in Asean–ex-DOF chief Teves

THE Philippines holds the highest foreign equity ownership restrictions among Asean countries, former finance secretary Gary Teves said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a House-organized roundtable forum on regulatory barriers’ impact on foreign direct investments, Teves said that the Philippines is the most restrictive in Asean, ranking globally at number three.

The roundtable discussion was organized by the House of Representatives Congressional Policy and Budget Research Department (CPBRD) Deputy Secretary General Dr. Romulo Emmanuel Miral Jr. and moderated by Marikina City Rep. Stella Quimbo, senior vice chairperson of the House Committee on Ways and Means.

“We are the most restrictive in Asean, and Vietnam, which has made substantial liberalization, is the least restrictive. We are No. 3 globally,” Teves told the forum.

He highlighted constitutional restrictions in various sectors, such as agriculture, mining, construction, transport, media, and telecommunications.

Teves, representing the Foundation for Economic Freedom, expressed support for amending the Constitution’s “restrictive” economic provisions and emphasized the need for broader regulatory changes beyond constitutional amendments to attract foreign investments.

“Remove those from the Constitution. We are the only country in Asean and perhaps in the entire world with those restrictions in the Constitution,” he said.

He added that if the power to regulate investment inflow belonged to Congress, the legislature could easily change the limitations.

Teves also argued that dismantling these barriers is necessary but not a sufficient condition for enhancing foreign investments.

He also cited other “restrictions” that are not in the Constitution and which hinder the flow of capital —issues related to ease of doing business, red tape, corruption, infrastructure, logistics and the cost of electricity, he said.

Teves said that one “serious constraint” on investment is local government interference and regulation.

He said businessmen and investors did not expect to encounter such a problem in local governance.

National Scientist Raul Fabella also underscored the Philippines’ “anti-investment ecology” and the need to address various factors affecting investments beyond constitutional restrictions.

“The task before this generation and this administration is to reverse this decadal march to the bottom of the investment ladder,” he said.

He added that the recent law reducing corporate income tax has failed to entice foreign investors and has only benefited the shareholders of corporations that used the tax bonanza for dividends.

Like Teves, Fabella pointed out that factors other than constitutional restrictions, including those related to the high cost of electricity, bureaucratic inefficiency and corruption, the rule of law and infrastructure, affect investments.

Some 172 signatures are required for certain projects, he said.

He cited the controversial construction of Terminal 3 of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport during the Ramos administration as an example of the cost of foreign ownership limitation.

The project drew interest from foreign investments, among them Germany’s airport operator Fraport.

“But the restriction on foreign ownership means that foreign interests cannot wholly own and run the facility. It [Fraport] needed a local partner to pose as the majority owner [some say dummy]. It found one, but the partner was embroiled in corruption cases leading to lawsuits that caused the completed Terminal 3 to be mothballed for a decade since delivery in 2002,” Fabella said. He noted that in 2016, the Supreme Court, confirming an arbitral ruling, ordered the government to pay Piatco, Fraport’s local partner, P25 billion.

“Had the ownership restriction not been there, Terminal 3 would have been running and earning since 2002, and the P25 billion indemnity would have been avoided. P25 billion was the cost of the foreign ownership restriction in just this one case,” Fabella said.

The government eventually took over Terminal 3, which started to operate at full capacity in August 2014.

Meanwhile, Rutcher Lacaza, supervising legislative staff of the Congressional Policy and Budget Research Department (CPBRD), presented a paper on investment barriers and their impact on foreign direct investments.

One of the significant contributions of FDI is its role in job creation, offering employment opportunities that not only enhance the employment rate but also elevate the overall quality of life, Lacaza said.

He added that the influx of foreign investments brings with it new businesses, leading to increased employment opportunities and economic stability.

He said FDI significantly contributes to capital accumulation, injecting much-needed resources into the host country’s economy.

He added that foreign investors, equipped with advanced technology and expertise, introduce a wider range of high-quality products and services at more affordable prices, benefiting local consumers.

However, he said the Covid-19 pandemic has disrupted global economic growth, prompting a closer look at how FDI can aid in the recovery of ASEAN countries.

Citing the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), he said FDI reached $10.5 billion in 2021, marking a 54-percent increase from the previous year.

Despite this growth, the Philippines lags behind its Asean neighbors.

He said World Bank data reveals that FDI inflows in the Philippines grew by an average of 3.9 percent between 2010 and 2019, prior to the pandemic.

“So despite the efforts to attract foreign investments, the Philippines’ FDI net inflows have not been at the same level as those of Vietnam and Indonesia,” he said.