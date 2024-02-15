Philhealth package hike to be across-the-board

TOP executives of the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (Philhealth) told members of the House of Representatives they will review the Philhealth charter to expand patient benefits and provide more comprehensive healthcare coverage.

During the hearing of the House Committee on Health last Wednesday, PhilHealth President and CEO Emmanuel R. Ledesma Jr. stressed the necessity of aggressively increasing the case packages of PhilHealth across the board. The less out of pocket, the better for the country and the better for the health system of the country, he added.

Ledesma said that while PhilHealth has increased the coverage rate of most benefit packages by up to 30 percent, additional increases are warranted.

He highlighted recent enhancements in benefit packages, including those for breast cancer, high-risk pneumonia, acute stroke ischemia, acute stroke hemorrhagic, and colon and rectal cancers.

Ledesma said that after 13 years without changes, PhilHealth recently enhanced several patient benefit packages, such as the following: high-risk pneumonia, from P32,000 to P90,100, or a 182-percent increase; acute stroke ischemia, from P28,000 to P76,000, a 171-percent increase; and, acute stroke hemorrhagic, from P30,0000 to P80,000, a 111-percent increase.

He said the benefits package for colon and rectal cancers was also recently enhanced, allowing patients with metachronous colorectal tumors to re-avail of the package for colon and rectal cancer.

Ledesma said PhilHealth also revised the policy on select orthopedic implants, which allowed beneficiaries to avail of a maximum of two Z benefit packages, regardless of laterality, for procedures that were done on different dates or on the same day within the same confinement period by patients with single or multiple injuries that require more than one implant.

Solo parents

LAST Tuesday, Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez directed the House Committee on Health to conduct a comprehensive review of the PhilHealthCharter.

Romualdez emphasized the need for PhilHealth to operate similarly to a Health Maintenance Organization (HMO), channeling its resources towards safeguarding the health of the population rather than investing in commercial banks and bonds.

“With substantial annual allocations from Congress and regular contributions from private employees, there is no excuse for PhilHealth to scrimp on coverage,” the Speaker said. “The effectiveness of the Universal Health Care system depends on our ability to provide for our citizens, ensuring they receive the medical attention and preventive care they deserve.”

Romualdez explained that the review seeks to address and eliminate any barriers to quality healthcare, ensuring that PhilHealth’s operations align with the best interests of the people it serves.

The Speaker noted that his call for a review is not just about increasing coverage but also about reevaluating PhilHealth’s investment strategies to ensure that funds are utilized in ways that directly benefit the health and well-being of the Filipino people.

Meanwhile, Camarines Sur Rep. Lray F. Villafuerte said PhilHealth is now working on the guidelines for the implementation of free health services for single parents, in accordance with the legislation expanding economic benefits for single fathers and mothers.

Citing a report from the National Council for Solo Parents Inc., Villafuerte that the PhilHealth coverage is automatic and applies to both working and non-working solo parents.