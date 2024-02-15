Pantheon in history: PBBM fetes JPE on his 100th birthday 

AN icon in the pantheon of Philippine history.

This was how President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. called Presidential chief legal adviser Juan Valentin P. Ponce Enrile, who celebrated his 100th birthday, in Malacañang on Wednesday.

Among those who attended the party were First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos, former first lady Imelda Romualdez Marcos, former presidents Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo and Joseph Ejercito Estrada, as well as incumbent senators.

In his speech at the event, the chief executive shared how he fondly called Enrile Tito (uncle) Johnny, who is known for his ties with the Marcos family.

“He is a remarkable person and I’m just so happy to have known him. First through my father and now as we have found work together—I must admit to have him in my corner, gives me—allows me to sleep better at night than if he were not there,” Marcos said.

Public service career

Enrile became a part of the Cabinet of former President Ferdinand E. Marcos Sr. until he joined the plot to oust the former chief executive in what later became the Edsa People Power Revolt of 1986. He later reconciled with the Marcos family.

He started his career in public service as Finance undersecretary in 1966. He later held other positions including Acting Finance Secretary and concurrent Acting Insurance Commissioner, Commissioner of Customs, and Acting Chairman of the Momentary Board of the Central Bank of the Philippines.

During the administration of Marcos, Sr., he served as Justice Secretary and Minister of National Defense.

He also served as senator at the same time as Marcos and acted as the latter’s mentor, giving “sage advice” based on his wealth of experience.

Marcos Jr. said one of his favorite memories of Enrile was when he caught the former Senate president reading a book on poetry despite not being fond of this form of literature.

“I said, ‘why are you walking around with a book of poetry?’ [Enrile replied] ‘Because I want to use parts of my brain that I do not normally use,’” President Marcos Jr. recalled.

Longevity secret

In 2022, Enrile joined the current Cabinet as Presidential Legal Counsel at the age of 98.

Enrile thanked Marcos for the recognition he received and allowing him to return to public service.

“The happiest moment of my life was when I served the first presidency of a Marcos President and the second time is now that I’m serving the son of that president, our President Bongbong Marcos,” Enrile said.

Marcos Jr. joked about the memes on Enrile’s long life span, including the one which portrayed him as part of the Malolos Republic, which was established in 1896.

He noted that when he asked Enrile about the secret to his longevity, the latter simply said he does not feel like he is 100 years old.

“So, I guess that’s the secret, that you don’t think about it very much,” Marcos concluded.

He said he continues to value Enrile’s advice until now, noting it is based on a life full of achievement, purpose, service, and duty.

