Oil, cars, farm products top BOC tracking vs smuggling

PETROLEUM, cars, agricultural products, and counterfeit goods remain high on the Bureau of Customs’ (BOC) surveillance in its bid to curb illicit trade in the country.

Customs spokesperson Vincent Maronilla told reporters late Tuesday afternoon that petroleum products are at the top of the list of commodities that BOC is guarding against smuggling.

“We’ve always looked at oil petroleum products in the advent use of other alternative sources of energy,” Maronilla said.

Petroleum remains to be one of the top revenue generators in terms of import duties and taxes, he added.

The government has collected over P800 billion in taxes and duties from over 70 billion liters of fuel since it started its fuel marking program in September 2019 to curb the smuggling of petroleum products. (See: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2023/12/12/govt-collects-over-Pts800b-via-fuel-marking-program/).

The BOC is also looking into cars, agricultural products such as rice, and counterfeit products that are frequently smuggled into the country.

In 2023, the BOC apprehended P43.3 billion worth of smuggled commodities with counterfeit goods accounting for more than half of the amount at P25.4 billion.

Maronilla said the BOC is conducting a series of anti-smuggling activities both in the stores where these goods are sold and in warehouses.

The BOC official said they are “cutting the sources” by locating the warehouses and apprehending the goods so that they won’t go to the stores.

As for the stores, Maronilla said they are educating the sellers and tenants on the implications of selling counterfeit goods.

“Not only is it illegal but there are a lot of economic implications that surround such an activity,” he said.

The BOC is guarding against the importation of counterfeit goods at the port level as well as conducting raids in warehouses where the goods are stored, Maronilla said.

February revenue target

Maronilla said the BOC is targeting to reach P70 billion in revenues this February, raising P3.5 billion a day.

“We’re confident that we can meet that target on an average and provide a little bit of surplus,” he said.

The Bureau raked in a total of P883.6 billion in revenues in 2023, surpassing its target of P874 billion by P9.5 billion on the back of digitalization efforts and anti-smuggling drive.

This year, the government aims to collect P4.3 trillion in revenues, P1 trillion of which will come from the BOC.

“As the second biggest revenue agency, almost 24 centavos of every revenue peso that will be raised this year will be collected by the BOC. And for every budget peso that the government will spend this year, 20 centavos will be generated by the BOC,” Finance Secretary Ralph G. Recto said on Tuesday during the BOC’s founding anniversary.

Recto, in his speech, called for the implementation of an integrated system for preborder verification and cross-border electronic invoicing to curb smuggling, misdeclaration, and undervaluation.