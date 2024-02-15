Newport World Resorts begins 2024 with multiple wins

Further cementing its status as the country’s most multifaceted integrated resort that delivers epic experiences, Newport World Resorts heads into the year with an impressive array of local and international industry awards, citations, and recognitions.

In January alone, Newport World Resorts earned two accolades at the 2024 Asian Management Excellence Awards, three trophies at the 59th Anvil Awards, three recognitions at the 20th Philippine Quill Awards, and a prestigious title at the 42nd Agora Awards.

Proudly representing the Philippine integrated resort industry on a global platform, Newport World Resorts stood out as the sole local hospitality and leisure company at the inaugural Asian Management Excellence Awards presented by the Asian Business Review. The event celebrates exceptional accomplishments by business leaders, innovators, and companies across 50 countries.

Newport World Resorts was feted for its impactful workplace initiatives with the award for Philippines Employee Engagement of the Year – Hospitality & Leisure. President and CEO Kingson Sian was also named Executive of the Year for the Hospitality & Leisure category during the prestigious awarding ceremony held on January 23 in Bangkok, Thailand.

Beyond elevating the integrated resort industry, Newport World Resorts also made waves for its commitment to sustainability. Newport World Resorts earned recognition as Advocacy Marketing Company of the Year for commitment to sustainability I LOVE Earth (ILE) by the Agora Awards. ILE is Newport World Resorts’ fully integrated sustainability initiative that harmonizes the programs of its hotels, entertainment, retail, dining, and leisure facilities to advocate for the planet’s preservation and responsible tourism. Presented by the Philippine Marketers Association, the Agora Awards honors outstanding individuals and organizations that utilize exceptional marketing practices to contribute to the growth and development of the industry in the country.

In the realm of communications excellence, Newport World Resorts bagged multiple awards from the IABC Philippine Quill Awards and PRSP Anvil Awards.

The International Alliance for Business Communicators (IABC) confers the Philippine Quill Awards to businesses that exemplify the best strategic communication campaigns, programs, and tools to help uplift communication standards across various industries and institutions.

Newport World Resorts has shone brightly in this arena, with its rebranding and sustainability campaigns earning Awards of Excellence at the 20th Philippine Quill Awards – “Rebranding, Rebuilding, and Reinventing the Epic World of Newport World Resorts” and “Newport World Resorts’ I Love Earth: Integrated Sustainability Program from the Heart.”

In addition, the innovative flagship employee focus and needs-based engagement program, “Kamustahan with KS 2.0” has earned the distinguished Award of Merit. The program has created an open channel for communication between Sian and small groups of employees, encouraging them to ask questions, voice concerns, and offer valuable suggestions through a series of casual, sit-down discussions.

The prestigious Anvil Awards, presented by the Public Relations Society of the Philippines has long been regarded as the Oscars of the Philippine Public Relations industry. Taking home three trophies was a feat worth celebrating for Newport World Resorts – Silver Anvil awards for its corporate branding campaign “uNWRapped: Newport World Resorts’ corporate spokespeople revealed,” mall exhibit campaign “Newport World Resorts Mall-seum: Where leisure transforms to enriching cultural experiences for the mall-going public,” and employee engagement campaign “Thrillfest 2023: Winning as one Newport World Resorts.”

Surrounded by success, innovation, and growth – Newport World Resorts welcomed the year with a series of accomplishments, in turn, marking an excellent start for its milestone 15th year in the industry. The story of Newport World Resorts continues to unfold since pioneering the Philippine integrated resort scene, an epic journey that began a decade and a half ago.

For more information on Newport World Resorts visit www.newportworldresorts.com and follow @newportworldresorts on Facebook and Instagram, and @nwresorts on Twitter. Make the most of your visit and sign up for an Epic Membership or download the Newport World Resorts Mobile App for free at the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.