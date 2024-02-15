New Zealand marks ‘Waitangi Day:’ ‘Symbol of unity, cultural diversity’

THE New Zealand Embassy in Manila on February 6 commemorated “Waitangi Day,” which it considers a significant moment in its nation’s history.

The day marks the signing of the “Treaty of Waitangi”—named after a place in the North Island on February 6, 1840. The agreement, signed between the indigenous Māori people and the British Crown, is deemed as New Zealand’s founding document.

Ambassador Peter Kell, along with esteemed guests from several Philippine government agencies, members of the diplomatic corps, development partners and community members, gathered at a well-attended reception to commemorate and honor the historic event.

During the commemoration ceremony, Kell highlighted that “Aotearoa New Zealand” is committed to its relationship with the host country, and that this commitment was founded on the principles that Waitangi Day seeks to represent: unity, equality, and mutual respect among all peoples in the Oceanic nation.

The event featured two Waiata (Māori song) performances: “Tūtira Mai Ngā Iwi” (“Come Together as One”), presented by the New Zealand Embassy team led by Deputy Head of Mission Tim Given and supported by the ambassador on the guitar after his remarks.

Following Māori protocol, Foreign Affairs Undersecretary for Civilian Security and Consular Affairs Jesus “Gary” Domingo, who represented the Philippine government and guests, delivered a response, and joined the team in singing “Pokarekare Ana” (“Stormy are the waters”).

‘Building bridges of friendship’

IN his address, Kell stated that the gathering was “a chance for all peoples in New Zealand to reflect on the journey that we have taken as a nation since that day 184 years ago: The challenges, opportunities, missteps, and the strides forward. In short, “the good, the bad, the ugly.”

He furthered that it was also “an opportunity for us to reflect on relations between the Philippines and Aotearoa New Zealand: two partners that share not only a history of diplomatic relations, but also a commitment to building bridges of friendship and understanding. Our cooperation spans various sectors including trade, education, development, and defense.”

The envoy shared that official figures suggest the Filipino community in New Zealand is around 100,000. He thanked “the Philippines for sharing your talent with us. Sa mga mamamayan ng Pilipinas, taos-puso akong nagpapasalamat sa inyong kabutihang loob. [To Filipinos, I wholeheartedly thank you for your good nature.]”

In his remarks, Domingo conveyed his happiness “that the…Filipino community in New Zealand continues to contribute significantly to the economic growth and progress of your country. We thank you for welcoming them and treating them as your own and considering them part of your whanau [family].”

Kell also took the opportunity to refer to his departure in a month or so, as he thanked in Filipino the government of the Philippines and its people for their warm welcome, hospitality, and friendship extended to him and his family during his tour of duty: “I saved the last word in Filipino for the Filipinos:

Sa mga mamamayan ng Pilipinas, nakatayo sa inyong harapan ang inyong abang lingkod upang lalo pang palakasin ang ugnayan ng New Zealand at Pilipinas. Sa nakalipas na apat na taon ko dito sa Pilipinas, naramdaman ko ang mainit na pagtanggap sa akin. Nakita ko ang kagandahan ng yamang lupa at dagat ng Pilipinas, kagandahan ng wikang pambansa, at ang kabutihang loob ng mga Pilipino—grabe, sagad to the bones!

Sa tuwing tinatanong ako ng aking mga katrabaho: Para kanino ka bumabangon? Lagi kong sinasabi: Syempre, para sa inyong lahat, ah. Hiram lang ang buhay natin, dapat punuin natin ito ng saya. Muli, umaasa akong magkikita-kita din tayo ulit. Mabuhay ang Pilipinas! Mabuhay ang Aotearoa New Zealand!”

(To the Filipinos: Standing before you is your humble servant who seeks to boost the ties of our countries. For the past 4 years, I felt your warm welcome. I experienced the beauty of your treasures in land and seas, the national language, and your good-naturedness…Wow, I felt them in my bones!

Every time I am asked by my colleagues: For whom do you wake up? I always say: ‘Of course, for all of you. We are living a borrowed life; we should fill it with joy. Again, I expect we will see each other again. Long live the Philippines! Long live Aotearoa New Zealand!”)

Common goals

THE embassy looks forward to further strengthen the friendship and cooperation between New Zealand and the Philippines, building on the shared values and common goals that unite the two nations:

Trade and economy: Both have a thriving relationship, which has only grown stronger in recent years. Bilateral commerce has witnessed an upward trajectory and is committed to expanding economic collaboration. As of June 2023, New Zealand exported NZ$1 billion of total goods and services to the Philippines and imported NZ$ 0.36 billion. Dairy remains the former’s biggest export commodity, while travel is its biggest export service.

New Zealand Trade and Enterprise (NZTE)-Philippines has experienced a surge in interest from homegrown companies in the information and technology, manufacturing, as well as food and beverage sectors, looking to set up local back offices. The two countries are continuously working to explore trade, investment, and joint ventures in sectors such as agriculture and renewable energy, highlighting mutual interest in sustainable development.

People-to-people exchanges: The two nations have embraced a rich tradition of cultural exchanges, educational linkages, and various people-to-people initiatives. These have enriched their societies by fostering a deeper understanding of each other’s culture and values. Filipinos now comprise the third largest Asian diaspora in New Zealand, and “Kiwinoys (Filipino Kiwis)” account for more than 1.5 percent of the total population. Both are committed to continuing and boosting these exchanges, ensuring the two peoples benefit from varied experiences and perspectives. New Zealanders are grateful for the contributions Philippine companies and talents provide to their economy and society.

Defense and security cooperation: New Zealand and the Philippines have collaborated extensively in defense and security. Both signed an updated defense cooperation arrangement in November 2017 which provides for enhanced linkage in the areas of logistics and defense industry. Since 1989, more than 114 Filipino officers have undertaken training in New Zealand as annually, an officer from the Armed Forces of the Philippines attends the Staff College. The recent goodwill visit of HMNZS Aotearoa from October 31 to November 1, 2023 underscored the commitment to regional security and stability. Their governments are discussing ways to strengthen defense collaboration, including capacity-building programs.

Ease of Doing Business: Leveraging on New Zealand’s leading position in the EODB Index, it has collaborated over the past few years with Philippine government agencies and aided them in enhancing and streamlining processes. In 2021, it signed a memorandum of arrangement with the Anti-Red Tape Authority to boost EODB and public-sector efficiency. That arrangement has provided the framework for ongoing discussions and ties with Philippine national government agencies. The embassy has also worked with the Valenzuela City and Quezon City local government units.

Development cooperation: New Zealand has a long-standing development program in the country, with a focus on supporting sustainable development and enhancing the lives of Filipino communities. Development funding in the latter focuses on agriculture, knowledge and skills, as well as disaster-risk management. The embassy continues to work closely with the Philippine government to address critical development hurdles. New Zealand development cooperation actively supports the Bangsamoro Peace Process, working closely with former combatants, as well as indigenous and Muslim communities.