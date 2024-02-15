Mindanao processors, planters get assistance

The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) trained cacao processors in Camiguin on Food Safety and current Good Manufacturing Practices.

The two-day training was conducted last January 24 and 25, at Maslog, Balbagon, Mambajao.

DOST said Mama Jita’s Food Processing enrolled 18 of its employees in the training, 11 of whom are females.

Mama Jita’s Food Products are known for its cacao-based products, such as tablea (chocolate tablet) and choco drinks. It prioritizes yearly training to ensure top-notch food safety standards.

Troy Anthony A. Omol, Science Research Specialist I and member of the DOST-10 Food Safety Team served as a resource speaker on basic food hygiene, food safety hazards and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP). Included in the topics shared were basic food hygiene, food safety hazards and cGMP.

“As food handlers, you must strictly adhere to the food safety standards to ensure your consumer’s safety. Remember that your consumers are the lifeblood of the business,” he said.

Company owner Julieta Dela Cerna expressed her gratitude during the training where she highlighted the relevance of the training in the continuous improvement of her production operation. She guaranteed the DOST that what her employees have learned will be strictly applied in their business.

“I am grateful to DOST Camiguin for the opportunity they provided in lending their time to conduct Food Safety Training in my business. This highlighted the significance of improving the production process in my production area and in emphasizing the importance of food safety in the production of chocolate tablets,” she said.

DOST Camiguin Director Joanne Katherine R. Banaag also shared a reminder to all the participants of the training.

“Food safety is everybody’s responsibility. All of us should be responsible for preventing food-borne illnesses across the supply chain. This will then assure the safety of the food supply, as a whole.”

The firm is also a beneficiary of the Small Enterprise Technology Upgrading Program (SETUP) of DOST.

Aside from the technology upgrading, DOST has also provided experts to help improve the productivity and efficiency of the firm through the Manufacturing Productivity Extension Program of the Consultancy and Training Unit of the agency.

Mama Jita’s Food Products has also recently partnered with the DOST Technology Application and Promotion Institute (TAPI) for the Venture Financing Program, where they have secured funding for the required raw and packaging materials relative to the surge of purchase orders they had received.

Through these science and technology interventions, the firm has recorded a 22-percent increase in sales and a 20-percent hike in productivity.

Through innovation, they have also produced Ice Sikwate (Choco drink) as their new product variant.

Coffee partnership

The DOST, in partnership with the local government of Valencia City and the Manggayahay Tribal Association Incorporated (Mantala Inc.) are set to improve coffee processing through various science, technology, and innovation interventions.

The parties sealed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) last January 16 at Sitio Migtulod, Mt. Nebo, Valencia City, Bukidnon.

The signed MOA states the commitment of DOST and LGU Valencia to support the coffee production of Mantala, an organized group of Talaandig coffee farmers in Valencia City.

Through this partnership, DOST will provide coffee processing equipment including coffee pulper, dehydrator, coffee bean grinder machine, and more. DOST will also conduct a training on food safety and good manufacturing process to the beneficiaries.

With the technical assistance, 137 Talaandig farmers are expected to gain additional income.

During the signing, LGU Valencia, represented by Mayor Azucena P. Huervas, pledged P2 million as a counterpart for the construction of Mantala’s coffee processing facility.

The DOST said the initiative is aligned with the first Sustainable Development Goal, aiming to eradicate poverty, as well as the eighth goal, focused on promoting decent work and fostering economic growth, as outlined by the United Nations.