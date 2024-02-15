Korea-bound seasonal workers face tight vetting

FILIPINO seasonal workers who are being processed for deployment to South Korea by local government units (LGU) now face stricter regulations under a new issuance of the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW).

In his two-page advisory No. 01, series of 2024, DMW Officer-in-Charge Hans J. Cacdac said the updated rules for facilitating the pipeline processing of qualified seasonal workers aims to protect them against abusive employers in South Korea.

Last year, DMW reported it has received several reports of LGU-deployed seasonal workers, who suffered poor working and living conditions in South Korea.

The new advisory will hire seasonal workers prescreened by LGUs, whose visas were issued by the Korean government prior to February 1, 2024, and who completed their predeparture training and orientation seminar provided by LGUs.

“Without prejudice to the implementation of the DMW Advisory No. 1 Series of 2024 on the moratorium and review of the SWP, the pipeline processing shall remain in effect until those with visas issued prior to 01 February 2024 are fully processed,” Cacdac said.

The new issuance requires concerned LGUs to ensure their Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) for their seasonal worker program (SWP) with South Korea include provisions for fair and equal treatment of Filipino workers, fair wages, decent working conditions and access to medical care.

The MOA should also have the following provisions: monitoring and submission of status reports including grievances and complaints; execution of an undertaking that no illegal fees are collected from the SWP constituents; and ensuring the SWP constituents can appear at the nearest DMW Region Office when needed.

In case no MOA was signed by the LGU, they will submit an undertaking to DMW where they commit to carry out the said responsibilities.

The affected LGUs must coordinate with the DMW Pre-employment Government Placement Bureau through email (pegp@dmw.gov,ph) at least 10 days prior to the dates of the departure of their seasonal workers.

They will be required to submit the list of their seasonal workers to be deployed and the date of their deployment with contact numbers/addresses and scanned copies of the signed employment contract of the SWPs included in the submitted list.