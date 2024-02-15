Ironkids gets major partner

THE Ironkids—the junior counterpart of the Ironman series—gets a significant boost from RLC Residences with the partnership aiming to promote an active and purposeful lifestyle among young athletes.

The collaboration kicks off on April 20, where RLC Residences, the residential brand of Robinsons Land Corp., will support youngsters participating in the aquathlon.

The event set at The Reef Island Resort in Mactan will feature participants aged 6 to 15 competing in various age groups.

RLC Residences head of Brand Management Dan Carlo Torres emphasized their commitment to supporting the Ironkids and fostering opportunities for future triathletes.

“We are very excited to see this partnership unfold. We’ve been very supportive of Ironman, especially Ironkids because we also believe in the importance of promoting an active and purposeful lifestyle at such a young age and we hope to continuously be part of IRONMAN as we create more vibrant opportunities for our future triathletes,” said Torres.

Registration is open. For details, visit https://ironkidsphil.com/. Media inquiries can be directed to sai.mayol@ironman.com.

Princess Galura, Regional Director of the organizing The Ironman Group Philippines, highlighted the significance of the Ironkids event in nurturing the Cebuano youth’s interest in sports and encouraging a healthy, active lifestyle.

“The Ironkids has had a positive impact on the Cebuano youth over the past 10 years, serving as a stepping stone to a future in sports and fostering a healthy, sporty lifestyle,” Galura said. “The partnership with RLC Residences will further contribute to These efforts.”

The Lapu-Lapu event will feature age-group categories and relay events for mixed teams. The swim and run courses, transition area, and finish line will be held at The Reef Island Resort, providing a convenient and secure location.

Families attending the race weekend can also enjoy the resort amenities, including the beach, lap pool, game room, and the resort’s restaurant operated by Cebu-based top-tier chain, Abaca.