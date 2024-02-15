Globe activates segment of subsea cable

Globe Telecom Inc. on Wednesday said it has activated a segment of the Philippine Domestic Submarine Cable Network (PDSCN), resulting in on-ground connections spanning from Luzon to Mindanao.

The activated segment, known as the PDSCN Express Route, covers key points across the archipelago. These include Lucena City, Quezon; Boac, Marinduque; Calatrava, Tablas Island, Romblon; Roxas City, Capiz; Placer, Masbate; Palompon, Leyte; Mactan, Cebu; Talisay City, Cebu; Tagbilaran City, Bohol; and Cagayan de Oro City, Misamis Oriental.

“The activation of the PDSCN Express Route marks another milestone in our journey towards providing inclusive connectivity across the archipelago, especially in underserved and unserved areas. It will also enhance the reliability and resilience of our network given the country’s vulnerability to disasters and calamities,” said Joel Agustin, Globe SVP and Head of Network Planning and Engineering.

Agustin highlighted the added reliability and resilience the network brings, addressing the country’s vulnerability to disasters and calamities. He also mentioned that 90 percent of cable landing stations, crucial points for undersea fiber-optic cables, have been completed under the $150-million subsea cable project.

“The wet segment was finished as scheduled last year. Our focus now is connecting our inland facilities. So far we have completed 90 percent and we are completing the rest by this year,” he said.

PDSCN, Globe’s fourth domestic submarine backbone, is a joint project with Eastern Communications and InfiniVAN Inc.

Covering a total cable distance of 2,500 kilometers, it is the longest of its kind in the country. The project commenced in Subic Bay, Zambales, in July 2022, laying cables in 24 segments with a total of 33 landing sites connecting Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

“PDSCN is a vital component of our network expansion program and proof of our unwavering commitment to bridging the digital divide in the Philippines. We firmly believe in improving the country’s digital infrastructure to achieve a more inclusive and equitable digital future for all Filipinos,” said Agustin.