Formal notice of award on Naia deal delayed

THE San Miguel Corp.-led consortium that offered the winningest bid for the multibillion-peso deal to privatize the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (Naia) will have to wait for at least a day more before it receives the official notice of award.

This, as the Manila International Airport Authority (Miaa) Board has yet to convene to approve SMC-SAP & Co. Consortium’s offer to provide the government a share of 82.16 percent of future gross revenues.

“The Department of Transportation Bids and Awards Committee met this morning. [The] bidding report [is] to be submitted to Miaa, whose board meeting is scheduled for tomorrow [Thursday] night,” the DOTr said in a media advisory.

The agency earlier said that it aims to issue the notice of award by Thursday, February 15.

SMC-SAP emerged as the frontrunner for the auction for the P170.6-billion Naia Privatization Public-Private Partnership (PPP). It is composed of San Miguel Holdings Corp., RMM Asian Logistics Inc., RLW Aviation Development Inc., and Incheon International Airport Corp.

GMR Airports Consortium, meanwhile, offered a bid amount of 33.30-percent government share, while the Manila International Airport Consortium submitted a bid amount of 25.9-percent government share.

The Naia Privatization Project is a Rehabilitate-Operate-Expand-Transfer (ROET) deal led by the DOTr and the Manila International Airport Authority (Miaa).

Under the terms of reference for the deal, the winning consortium shall provide an upfront payment of P30 billion to the government as premium and another P2 billion in annuity payments.

It is also required to remit a certain percentage of the revenues to the government. This will be the main bid parameter for the auction—the higher the proposed share of the government in the Naia’s revenues are, the better.

The concession was initially set for 15 years, with an option to extend by 10 years as long as the concessionaire is “not in flagrant violation of the concession agreement.”

The Naia Public-Private Partnership (PPP) project seeks to rehabilitate and expand the current three-terminal gateway in Manila. Once completed, its capacity shall be expanded from 35 million passengers per annum (MPPA) to 62 MMPA.

After issuing the notice of award, which the DOTr said should be announced “tentatively” on February 16, the agency will then evaluate the compliance of the post-award requirements.

It targets to sign the concession agreement on March 15.

Image credits: Michael Edwards | Dreamstime.com





