Figaro income rises by 6% despite global headwinds

The Figaro Coffee Group Inc. (FCG), an operator of restaurants and cafes, said its income in the first half of its current fiscal year went up by 6 percent to P282.93 million from the previous year’s P265.11 million.

Revenues for the period climbed 35 percent to P2.76 billion from the previous year’s P2.04 billion.

System-wide sales grew at almost the same pace at 36 percent, brought about by the opening of 38 stores from July 1, which brought the total number of stores to 203 by December.

As of the end of 2023, there were 64 Figaro Coffee stores, 124 Angel’s Pizza stores, 10 Tien Ma’s Taiwanese cuisine stores, one Koobideh Kebabs store and four Cafe Portofino stores. In 2023, the company opened a total of 68 new stores.

During the October to December quarter, the company’s income rose 7 percent to P194.74 million from the previous year’s P181.69 million. Revenues, meanwhile, were up 42 percent to P1.45 billion from the previous year’s P1.02 billion.

“Amid the challenges of an inflation-laden year, 2023 emerged as a banner year for the company,” Figaro said.

From January to December, the company had revenues of P5 billion, 55 percent higher than P3.2 billion recorded in the same period in 2022. The company said it had net profit margin of 10 percent or P480.4 million, 84 percent higher compared to the same period in 2022.

“Despite global inflation challenges, FCG navigated 2023 successfully. The company optimized key expenses, reducing cost of goods sold to 32 percent from the previous year’s 38 percent,” Jose Petronio Vicente Español III, the company’s CFO, said.

“The strategic management of financing costs, improving efficiencies and utilizing economies of scale was instrumental in softening negative effects posed by inflationary pressures. The company is positioned to continue growth of its stores and brands nationwide to further expand its presence in the Philippines.”

Cashflow from operations during the period yielded a net outflow of P6.4 million, while the investing provided a net outflow of P401 million resulting from capital expenditure for store network and commissary and warehouse capacity expansion.

“However, financing activities provided a net inflow during the period of P230 million from loan availments to take advantage of the prompt payment discounts from supplier to cushion the inflationary pressures of increasing raw material costs,” the company said.