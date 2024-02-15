DSWD: ‘Akap’ is for ‘near poor,’ not Cha-cha campaign

THE House of Representatives and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) on Wednesday clarified that the Ayuda para sa Kapos ang Kita Program (Akap) was not intended to finance the signing campaign for a revision to the Charter but was rather meant for those who fall into the category of “near poor” minimum wage earners.

DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian emphasized that the primary objective of Akap is to prevent individuals from slipping below the poverty line, especially the “near poor” segment, which comprises vulnerable minimum wage earners.

The DSWD and the House issued separate statements in response to allegations by Senator Imee Marcos regarding the alleged misuse of funds allocated by Congress for Akap beneficiaries, which include construction workers, factory workers, grab drivers, food service crews, and the like.

The DSWD chief said this “near poor” segment includes minimum wage earners who are vulnerable to economic shocks such as runaway inflation that can easily send them back to poverty.

Households that have already exited the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) are also part of the “near poor” category, which needs a safety net like the Akap program to prevent them from slipping below the poverty line.

“This segment of our society feels excluded from our DSWD programs. An economic shock such as runaway inflation can easily send the ‘near poor’ back to poverty,” explained Gatchalian.

Gatchalian reiterated respect for the legislative branch’s power of the purse, emphasizing the presumption of regularity enjoyed by the General Appropriations Act due to its thorough scrutiny.

He said it is the DSWD’s duty to implement what is outlined in the budget.

Noting that none of the Akap monies for 2024 has been spent, Gatchalian assured the public that the DSWD is currently crafting guidelines to ensure the program’s efficient fulfillment of the agency’s mandate.

Not for Cha-cha

House appropriations committee chairman Elizaldy Co strongly refuted allegations that funds intended for the Akap Program were diverted for a Charter change signature drive.

As outlined in the 2024 budget, Akap allocates P50 billion for direct support to families earning less than P23,000 monthly, ensuring aid for those not covered by the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) due to their income bracket.

Co said Senator Marcos’ allegations are baseless and that the Akap funds will be distributed in strict accordance with the provisions of the 2024 General Appropriations Act.

“Congress stands by its commitment to enhance government support for Filipinos, particularly those impacted by the economic challenges posed by global inflation and ongoing geopolitical tensions,” he added.

Meanwhile, Senior Deputy Speaker Aurelio Gonzales Jr. reminded the Senate that it had approved the new P26.7-billion Akap program.

“Akap is part of the 2024 national budget. The Senate gave its stamp of approval to AKAP when it passed the then proposed P5.768 trillion outlay for this year in plenary last November 28,” Gonzales said.

He said questioning the 2024 budget now “would also mean questioning the decision of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to sign the then-budget bill into law.”

Gonzales also said Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez or any House member has no hand in the release and spending of funds for Akap or any program specified in the budget that extends assistance to the poor, jobless, underemployed, and other individuals needing government help.