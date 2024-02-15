Cutting through the noise around SMC consortium’s Naia rehab proposal

The bidding competition for the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (Naia) rehabilitation has veered into a contentious phase. The consortium, SMC SAP and Co., comprising San Miguel Corp., RMM Asian Logistics, RLW Aviation Development, and the Incheon International Airport Corporation, presented a bold proposal that entails an 82 percent revenue share for the government. This move has sparked significant controversy among its critics.

Rather than seeing a fair competition, what we are witnessing is a deliberate attempt by competitors to sow seeds of doubt regarding the consortium’s bid. They insinuate that it is too good to be true and advocate for postponing the declaration of the official winner. Among their concerns is the financial viability of the bid and whether SMC SAP and Co. can fulfill their commitments.

These purported concerns fail to acknowledge the consortium’s capability to capitalize on economies of scale and synergies within its varied enterprises. These factors enable them to present a highly competitive and sustainable bid, as San Miguel Corporation has already demonstrated in previous endeavors. This approach signifies a dedication to maximizing value not only for the company itself but also for the government and, consequently, the Filipino people.

Furthermore, the bid parameters set by the government permit the successful bidder to retain revenues generated from the passenger service charge, constituting 33 percent of the overall revenue. In essence, SMC’s bid offer of 82 percent is applicable solely to the remaining 67 percent of revenues, rendering it a more equitable proposition.

In contrast, the Manila International Airport Consortium (MIAC), the lowest bidder, is proposing a meager 25.91 percent government share. Notably, this consortium holds significant stakes in property development, highlighting its diverse interests beyond the airport project.

This bid has also raised eyebrows, not due to its magnanimity, but rather for the striking disparity in the value it offers to the government and the public. The disparity begs the question of what really constitutes a fair share for the government and what criteria are being used to evaluate these bids.

Once again, the multitude of purported issues raised against the exceptional bid put forth by the SMC-allied consortium appears to be less rooted in genuine concern and more focused on undermining a robust proposal that distinguishes itself through its potential advantages for Naia and the nation as a whole.

The critics are vociferous, attempting to create confusion and influence public opinion against the consortium, potentially in an effort to introduce less favorable terms for the public but more advantageous for their own interests.

Nevertheless, the clamor cannot overshadow the undeniable fact that the consortium’s proposal is robust. It is founded on a profound comprehension of Naia’s requirements and the means to accomplish them, offering not only a larger portion of the pie to the government but also a commitment to elevate NAIA into a world-class airport.

The criticism emanating from the competition actually underscores the strength and gravity of SMC’s plan. The fervor with which they attempt to discredit it signifies that they perceive it as a genuine threat to their own interests. Their concerted efforts to undermine SMC’s proposal reveal its potential impact and viability.

Amidst this unfolding drama, it is imperative that we prioritize what truly counts: selecting the optimal path for Naia’s future and, consequently, for the Philippines as a whole. The discourse should revolve around the factual information and the potential of each bid to bring about positive transformation for Naia, rather than engaging in misleading attacks.

Despite facing scrutiny from certain quarters, the proposal put forth by the SMC consortium presents a vision of progress and excellence that should not be hastily dismissed. It deserves to be given fair consideration and thoughtful evaluation.

The Naia rehabilitation project provides an opportunity to showcase the potential of public-private partnerships in driving collective benefits. It allows us to align the outcomes with the aspirations of a nation eager to ascend to new heights, symbolizing a collective leap towards progress.