Bus firm remains strong and resilient

The newly-elected chairman and president of Rural Transit Mindanao Inc. (RTMI) expressed optimism about its business operation.

This was the key message of businessman Leo Rey Yanson after having been re-elected chairman and president of RTMI.

Yanson assured the public that despite operational challenges, the company remains strong and resilient.

“It is steadfast in its goal to serve the Filipino commuters and commerce and remains committed to providing the most reliable means of public transportation,” he said.

On February 14, 2024, RTMI held its annual stockholders’ meeting whereby executives Olivia V. Yanson, Leo Rey Yanson, Charles M. Dumancas, Rey V. Ardo, Anita G. Chua, and Daniel Nicolas P. Golez were re-elected as board of directors.

Following the election, the board held an organizational meeting and re-elected Leo Rey Yanson as chairman of the board and president of RTMI, while Olivia V. Yanson was re-appointed as corporate secretary and treasurer, the company said in a statement.

Rural Transit Mindanao, which serves major transport routes in Northern and Central Mindanao, belongs to the Yanson Group of Bus Companies. YGBC is the largest bus conglomerate in the country providing direct livelihood to over 18,000 employees.

Aside from RTMI, the Yanson Group also operates Vallacar Transit Inc.; Bachelor Express Inc.; Southern Star Bus Transit Inc.;Ceres Transport Inc.; Ceres Tours; Gold Star Bus Transit Inc.; and Mindanao Star Bus Transport Inc.