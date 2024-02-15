Bringing premium membership shopping to Fairview

Located in the northernmost district of Quezon City, Fairview is rapidly emerging as one of the most highly sought-after addresses in Metro Manila. What started out as a small residential enclave in the outskirts of the city has transformed into a modern urban hotspot dotted with malls, offices and industrial zones. It also serves as a crucial access point for those going to and from Caloocan, Bulacan and Rizal.

To complement this dynamic atmosphere, Landers Superstore, the fastest growing exclusive membership shopping store in the country, has opened its newest branch right in the heart of Fairview’s commercial center.

Landers Fairview, the 12th branch in the country and the third branch in Quezon City, is poised to bring world-class brands, huge savings and premium perks to Fairview residents and visitors from nearby areas. The store is highly accessible to other major shopping complexes in the area and future transport developments such as the highly-anticipated MRT Line 7, the Metro Manila Subway, and the Unified Grand Central Station.

With a total lot area of 14,317sqm, Landers Fairview aims to be an icon of best-in-class membership shopping for local residents, starting with its spacious floor area and well-designed interiors that were made for shopping, dining and meaningful bonding with loved ones.

Members will be pampered with an expansive selection of the finest imported and local merchandise, ranging from everyday essentials and fresh produce to appliances and furniture. Adding to its allure are regular deals and promotions like Instant Savings, Super Crazy Sale, and Fresh & Produce Sale that help members save all year-round.

Another highlight is the relaxing dining exp erience in Landers Fairview’s in-house restaurant and café, Landers Central and Doppio. Landers Central offers delicious New York-inspired dishes, such as the crowd favorite 18” Extra Large Real NY Style Pizza, crispy fried chicken, premium pasta, and Angus beef burger. Doppio, on the other hand, serves freshly brewed coffee made from a blend of imported Arabica and Robusta beans, milk teas, ice cream, and pastries.

Completing the premium membership experience is a line-up of exclusive perks that include low-priced medicines from Capital Care Pharmacy, free haircuts at Federal Barbers, discounted fuel at Caltex, and reduced prices for Solane LPG.

To enjoy access to Landers Fairview and its full range of perks, shoppers can apply for membership in-store or at www.landers.ph. Landers will be giving away a free 18” NY Cheese Deluxe Pizza for all those who sign up or renew today until February 29, 2024.

Landers Fairview can be found at Belfast corner Quirino Highway, Brgy. Pasong Putik, Novaliches, Quezon City.