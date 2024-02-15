Baja’s jokes broke UN impasse on Iraq, Sudan

DIPLOMATS and retired ambassadors paid their last tribute to former Philippine Ambassador Lauro L. Baja Jr., who died Friday of a heart attack.

During the necrological service at the DFA headquarters in Pasay City, his colleagues shared fond memories from working with him, including his antics at the United Nations when he sat as then ambassador of the Philippines, the country being then a non-permanent member of the influential UN Security Council.

One memorable instance when he injected humor in the UN was when he explained why the Philippines voted in favor of a UN Resolution that referred Sudanese President Bashir to the International Criminal Court.

Patrick Chuasoto, DFA assistant secretary of the Office of Policy Planning and Coordination, was one of his deputies at the Philippine Permanent Mission in the UN. He read part of Baja’s remarks during the eulogy:

“There was a middle-aged couple who had two stunningly beautiful teenage daughters, but who decided to try one last time for the son they had always wanted.

“After months of trying, the wife became pregnant, and, sure enough, delivered a healthy baby boy nine months later. The happy father rushed to the nursery to see his new son.

“He took one look at him, but was horrified to find that he was the ugliest child he had ever seen. He went to his wife and said that there was no way that he could have fathered the child. ‘Look at the two beautiful daughters I fathered,’” he cried.

“Then he gave her a stern look, and asked,” “Have you been fooling around? The wife smiled sweetly and said, “Not this time.”

Ambassador Baja used the joke to liken the infant to the UNSC whose “legitimacy” was questioned if it would not address for the third time the war crimes committed against the people of Sudan.

Chuasoto said he saw Baja write the speech himself on the spot during the formal meeting of UNSC that began 10:30pm and ended in the wee hours the following day.

“As I saw him use it in the Security Council, humor sold ideas, reduced tensions, masked criticism and bonded personalities,” Chuasoto said. “The statement he delivered showed his intellectual savvy, conveying profound messages covering several themes in a manner that combined humor and eloquence.”

DFA Undersecretary Antonio Morales also recalled that in one of the tense moments of the negotiations for the UN Security Council Resolution 1546 on rebuilding the state of Iraq, Baja “caught everyone off-guard” with these lines:

“A man who gives in when he is wrong is an honest man.

“A man who gives in when he is not sure he is wrong is a wise man.

“But a man who gives in, even

when he knows he is right, is a married man,” Morales quoted Baja as saying.

Also present during the negotiations that led to UN Security Council Resolution 1546 was then UN Secretary General Kofi Annan.

“That well-timed strike at the UNSC’s funny bone reportedly eased tensions and allowed participants to talk, eventually leading to Resolution 1546,” Morales said.

In their Facebook posts, former diplomatic reporters who covered Baja when he was the DFA Undersecretary for Policy also recalled funny anecdotes from him.

“I remember during the Brunei Asean leaders’ meeting, Usec Baja thought he could get consensus on the code of conduct with China because there was assurance from almost everyone—or so he thought. When it didn’t happen, I asked him, why not? He was annoyed and replied, “nag secondtot! [second thought],” Theresa Martelino-Reyes, formerly from Japanese business daily Nikkei Shimbun said.

“Asked why was there no meeting of the minds during a bilateral meeting? In a straight face he replied: Bacause it’s only tête-à-tête [pronounced the Tagalog way]. We broke into laughter,” wrote Arthur Bariuad who used to cover for the Manila Times.

Image credits: UN





