Airspeed expands operations with opening of a new healthcare facility

On February 8, 2024, Airspeed executives, led by Airspeed Group Chairperson Rosemarie Rafael and Airspeed International President and CEO Mariz Regis, inaugurated a cutting-edge healthcare and pharmaceutical warehouse in Asinan, Paranaque City, Philippines.

The facility provides temperature-controlled storage and advanced security features to protect pharmaceutical and medical products. Airspeed’s objective is to deliver a reliable supply chain solution that aligns with regulatory standards for healthcare and pharmaceutical manufacturers, distributors, and stakeholders.

Advantages for Pharmaceutical Clients

Drawing on its logistics and supply chain management expertise, Airspeed seeks to provide pharmaceutical clients with enhanced inventory management, shorter delivery lead times, and improved visibility and tracking capabilities. The company’s dedicated team of logistics experts will ensure the careful handling and precise transportation of pharmaceutical products to meet crucial delivery deadlines.

Dedication to Quality and Compliance

Recognizing the significance of maintaining the quality and integrity of pharmaceutical products throughout the supply chain, Airspeed has implemented stringent quality control and compliance procedures. These measures ensure that all handling and storage operations comply with industry standards and regulatory requirements. Committed to quality assurance and guided by ISO Standard 9001:2015, Airspeed Logistics aims to offer pharmaceutical clients peace of mind, assuring them that their products are in safe hands.

Airspeed is dedicated to delivering exceptional services to its clients and stakeholders. With a steadfast commitment to logistics services, you can trust that you are partnering with the right company. For more information about the new warehouse and additional services, visit www.airspeed.ph.